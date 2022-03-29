Sony has announced the highly anticipated overhaul to its Playstation Plus subscription service, effectively combining it with the company’s cloud-gaming service, Playstation Now.

Dubbed “Project Spartacus” before launch, this updated offering for Playstation subscribers will provide access to Sony’s library of retro titles from earlier consoles as well as access to exclusive demos of upcoming titles ahead of their release.

The all new and improved Playstation Plus will be launching in June 2022 with three payment options for new and existing subscribers: “essential”, “extra” and “premium”.

The essential tier will cost the same as the current Playstation Plus subscription and will effectively offer the same service, with access to cloud saves, multiplayer and two free games per month.

But if you’re interested in the higher tiers and want to know how much they will cost and what’s included, then keep reading, as we’ve got all the information you’ll need.

Playstation Plus essential explained

The lowest tier of the upcoming Playstation Plus service will cost £6.99 per month, £19.99 quarterly or £49.99 annually – at the time of writing, these prices match up with the cost of the service as it currently operates. The essential tier will offer players the following perks:

Two monthly downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Online multiplayer access

Playstation Plus extra explained

The mid-tier of the upcoming Playstation Plus service will cost £10.99 monthly, £31.99 quarterly or £83.99 yearly.

The extra tier will offer players all the benefits of the essential tier, with the added inclusion of 400 downloadable games from the PS4 and PS5 library. These will include blockbuster hits from Playstation Studios such as Returnal and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales as well as a selection of other third-party titles.

Playstation Plus premium explained

The highest tier of the Playstation Plus service will cost around £13.49 monthly, £39.99 quarterly or £99.99 per year. At this tier, Playstation users will have access to the essential and extra tier perks with the added benefit of 340 more games all from the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP generation of consoles.

PS3 games can be streamed through the subscription’s cloud service while the other generations will be available through either streaming or download.

One of the biggest benefits for subscribers at this tear is the inclusion of time-limited game trials, which will offer players a chance to play new titles before they are released.

Which games will be free on Playstation Plus in June 2022?

According to the Playstation blog, the first games to be announced onto the new service will include Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal. The library will be regularly refreshed with different releases.

PlayStation Now will transition into the new PlayStation Plus offering and will no longer be available as a standalone service. PlayStation Now customers will migrate over to PlayStation Plus premium with no increase to their current subscription fees at launch.

