The Xbox series X has been on and off the shelves since November 2020 and it has been immensely difficult to get a hold of.

Released alongside the Xbox series S, the new console from Microsoft has been popular for its strong line up of games, some of which are available through the Xbox Game Pass, which has proven to be terrific value.

The supply issues of the new range of Xboxes is due in part to the ongoing chip shortage which has even caused stock issues for all types of tech products, including the Xbox’s rival Playstation 5 console.

Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Tunic, Stalker 2 or Starfield we’ll be sure to include every big Xbox title we’re looking forward to playing in 2022.

We’ll also be including all other cross-platform releases that have a confirmed worldwide release date.

Xbox games released in March 2022

Elex II, 1 March (£39.95, Amazon.co.uk)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, 10 March (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

WWE 2K22, 11 March (£84.99, Game.co.uk)

Tunic, 16 March (Xbox.com)

Monster Energy Supercross the official Videogame 5, 17 March (£49.99, Game.co.uk)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, 18 March (£54.99, Game.co.uk)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, 25 March (£64.99, Very.co.uk)

Crusader Kings III, 29 March (£44.99, Argos.co.uk)

Tropico 6, 31 March (£39.99, Game.co.uk)

Xbox games released in April 2022

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, 5 April (£49.99, Argos.co.uk)

Epic Chef, 12 April (£24.99, Game.co.uk)

Xbox games released in May 2022

Evil Dead: The Game, 13 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Two Point Campus, 17 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Vampire - The Masquerade: Swansong, 19 May (£44.99. Game.co.uk)

Dolmen, 20 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

The Ascent, 26 May (£24.99, Xbox.com)

Xbox games released in June 2022

Spellforce 3 Rebound, 7 June (£33.49, Xbox.com)

Xbox games released in August 2022

Saints Row, 23 August (£59.99, Very.co.uk)

Xbox games released in November 2022

Starfield, 11 November (£59.99, Game.co.uk)

Xbox games released in December 2022

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Heart of Chernobyl, 8 December (£49.99, Very.co.uk)

