The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017 and even when it’s, technically, been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.

Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.

The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models has also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or a brighter display, respectively for each system.

The immense popularity of the console has only been matched by the quality of these games. And as the Nintendo e-shop is extremely active for game developers of all sizes, there’s a healthy choice of games at various prices.

In this list, we will keep you updated with all our anticipated games that are confirmed to launch on the Switch in 2022.

Switch games released in January 2022

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, 28 January (£44.99, Currys.co.uk)

Switch games released in February 2022

Autobahn Police Simulator 2, 4 February (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Maglam Lord, 4 February (£33.95, Thegamecollection.net)

OlliOlli World, 7 February (£24.99, Nintendo.co.uk)

Summer in Mara, 11 February (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, 11 February (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, 17 February (£39.99, Game.co.uk)

Youtuber’s Life 2, 22 February (£22.95, Thegamecollection.net)

Life is Strange: True Colors, 25 February (£49.99, Argos.co.uk)

Undernauts, 25 February (£35.95, Thegamecollection.net)

Grow: Song of the Evertree, 25 February (£23.85, Shopto.net)

Reverie Knights Tactics, 25 February (£24.99, Game.co.uk)

Switch games released in March 2022

Triangle Strategy, 4 March (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Hotel Transylvania Scary Tale, 11 March (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Reknum origins Collection, 15 March (£25.95, Thegamecollection.net)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, 15 March (£34.99, Argos.co.uk)

WRC 10, 17 March (£32.95, Thegamecollection.net)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land, 25 March (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Rune Factory 5, 25 March (£49.99, Game.co.uk)

Skul the Hero Slayer, 25 March (£29.99, Game.co.uk)

Cricket 22 – The Official Game of the Ashes, 31 March (£59.99, Argos.co.uk)

Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands, 31 March (£29.99, Game.co.uk)

Switch games released in April 2022

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, 5 April (£49.99, Smythstoys.com)

Epic Chef, 12 April (£29.99, Game.co.uk)

Switch games released in May 2022

Vampire – The Masquerade: Swansong, 19 May (£44.99, Game.co.uk)

