It’s been over two years since the Nintendo Switch lite was first released in the UK. If you’d told us then, in 2019, that people would still be struggling to buy the device in 2022, we’d think you’d just slipped on a banana peel and been swallowed up by Petey Piranha.

But alas, here we are. While most of the attention has been focused firmly on the newer next-gen PS5 and Xbox series X consoles from Sony and Microsoft, the older, cheaper, handheld-only Nintendo Switch lite console is suffering intense supply issues of its own.

On 27 December, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told a Japanese newspaper that the global supply shortage in semiconductors might cause availability of the Nintendo Switch to stagnate after the start of 2022. In November, it was revealed that Nintendo had lowered its Switch production forecast from 25.5 million units to 24 million units. The stock situation has become so dire that it’s led to fraudsters pouncing on customers’ desperation, with Nintendo being forced to issue warnings to buyers about scam websites purporting to sell the Switch console at a discount.

Oddly enough, the shiny new Nintendo Switch OLED console has seemingly recovered from the supply slump faced in October and November and is available to buy nearly everywhere right now. Sadly, the same can’t be said for the Nintendo Switch lite.

On the hunt for Nintendo’s dedicated handheld console? We’re tracking stock in all the colour variants from all the major retailers. We’ve also put together a round-up of all the best Nintendo Switch deals available right now, though you’ll be hard-pressed to find any discounts on the Switch lite itself.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch lite in the UK:

Amazon : In stock now – coral and yellow only

– coral and yellow only Nintendo Store : Out of stock

Out of stock Very : Out of stock – all colours

Out of stock – all colours Argos : In stock now for click and collect at a handful of stores – coral, yellow, grey and turquoise only

– coral, yellow, grey and turquoise only Game : In stock now – blue and coral only, with yellow, grey and turquoise available in bundles

– blue and coral only, with yellow, grey and turquoise available in bundles Smyths Toys : Out of stock – all colours

Out of stock – all colours Currys : Out of stock – all colours

Out of stock – all colours ShopTo : In stock now – grey and coral only, with turquoise available in a bundle

– grey and coral only, with turquoise available in a bundle AO : Out of stock – all colours

Out of stock – all colours Asda : In stock now – coral, yellow, grey and turquoise only

– coral, yellow, grey and turquoise only Simply Games : Out of stock – all colours

Out of stock – all colours Studio : Out of stock – all colours

Out of stock – all colours BT Shop: Available upon request – yellow only

Everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch lite stock

The Nintendo Switch lite is the cheapest out of all the Nintendo Switch variants and was released in November 2019. It usually costs £199.99.

The handheld-only Switch console seems to be the device that has been hit hardest by the global chip shortage, with the OG Nintendo Switch (£259.99, Currys.co.uk) readily available and the more premium Nintendo Switch OLED (£309.99, Very.co.uk), released in October 2021, also in stock at several retailers right now.

That said, there are a small number of retailers who have managed to procure the Switch lite in the UK, including Amazon and Game. Blue appears to be the most popular colour variant and is harder to find in stock than, say, yellow or coral. We’ve left out any consoles being sold above £200 as these are usually pre-owned.

Amazon

Amazon only has the yellow Nintendo Switch lite consoles in stock at the moment, which can be bought for £199. Other colourways are being sold at inflated prices by third-party sellers.

Yellow Nintendo Switch lite: £199, Amazon.co.uk

Argos

Argos has a very limited number of Nintendo Switch lite consoles in stock and they can only be bought via click and collect from a handful of stores, including Holyhead and Coatbridge. The only colour variant out of stock right now is the blue Switch lite.

Coral Nintendo Switch lite: £199.99, Argos.co.uk

£199.99, Argos.co.uk Grey Nintendo Switch lite: £199.99, Argos.co.uk

£199.99, Argos.co.uk Turquoise Nintendo Switch lite: £199.99, Argos.co.uk

£199.99, Argos.co.uk Yellow Nintendo Switch lite: £199.99, Argos.co.uk

Game

Game is one of the very few retailers with the blue Switch lite in stock. The retailer is only selling the coral and blue colour variants on their own. If you want the yellow, turquoise or grey Nintendo Switch consoles, you will have to buy them as part of a bundle, which can increase the price considerably.

Blue Nintendo Switch lite: £199.99, Game.co.uk

£199.99, Game.co.uk Coral Nintendo Switch lite: £199.99, Game.co.uk

£199.99, Game.co.uk Grey Nintendo Switch lite bundle: From £229.99, Game.co.uk

From £229.99, Game.co.uk Turquoise Nintendo Switch lite bundle: From £229.99, Game.co.uk

From £229.99, Game.co.uk Yellow Nintendo Switch lite bundle: From £229.99, Game.co.uk

ShopTo

Gaming specialist ShopTo only has two colour variants in stock right now – grey and coral. It is also selling the turquoise Switch lite console as part of a bundle with Animal Crossing and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership (£248.85, Shopto.net).

Grey Nintendo Switch lite: £199.85, Shopto.net

£199.85, Shopto.net Yellow Nintendo Switch lite: £199.85, Shopto.net

£199.85, Shopto.net Turquoise Nintendo Switch lite bundle: £248.85, Shopto.net

Asda

The supermarket giant has four of the colour variants in stock right now, but doesn’t have the blue Switch lite in stock.

Coral Nintendo Switch lite: £199, Asda.com

£199, Asda.com Grey Nintendo Switch lite: £199, Asda.com

£199, Asda.com Turquoise Nintendo Switch lite: £199, Asda.com

£199, Asda.com Yellow Nintendo Switch lite: £199, Asda.com

