Nintendo has warned against fake websites purporting to be selling its Switch console at a discount.

“We have confirmed the existence of a fake website that impersonates Nintendo’s homepage”, the video game company tweeted.

“Please be careful not to mistake it for our website, and do not purchase products from fake websites.”

Nintendo also warned that buying from fake sites could unintentionally hand over personal and financial information to malicious individuals, who could then use it for identity theft or other crimes.

"Purchasing products on fake sites may result in fraudulent damage such as unauthorized acquisition of personal information. Please be careful not to mistake it for our website, and do not purchase products from fake websites," Nintendo added.

Nintendo recently announced its Switch OLED, but much like Sony and Microsoft’s consoles has been affected by the global chip shortage making the console difficult to find. As such, it is unsurprising that prospective buyers may not look to closely at what they believe would be a good deal, nor that scammers would relish the opportunity to take advantage of them.

In 2017 Switch fans were targeted again by criminals who tricked players into downloading malicious software they claimed would provide access to emulators.

YouTube videos uploaded by the scammers told viewers they could play Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on a PC by visiting a website and downloading a file.

However, this would actually drive viewers to a survey site that would result in the scammers receiving money for every completed form or download through affiliate links and ad networks.