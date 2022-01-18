The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Very restock is available now – how to get the console
Follow along for instant stock tracking news from Currys, Amazon, Argos, Smyths and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Very. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X launched in 2020, but a pandemic-induced shortage of microchips coupled with bottlenecks in the supply chain have left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock for most of the year.
As last year drew to a close UK retailers released thousands of stockpiled consoles to meet consumer demand, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X in droves. But January has been a far drier affair so far, with the console being sold out once again at most retailers.
When it does appear, the Xbox series X sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Out of stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: In stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: Out of stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
The Xbox series X is in stock at Very
Very just restocked the Xbox series X. The retailer operates a waiting room system to control customer numbers and prevent overwhelming the site. Once you’re in the queue, don’t refresh the page or open more than one browser window.
Be patient, it can take anything from minutes to hours to reach the front of the line.
Can you buy an Xbox on the high street?
It’s technically possible to walk into a shop and pick up an Xbox series X, though it’s rare to find one out in the wild. There’s a steady drip feed of consoles online, and when they show up in a brick-and-mortar shop they’ve usually been pre-ordered for click and collect.
If you’d like a nice big walk anyway, your best bet is to try your local branches of Game and Smyths Toys, as these retailers sometimes have consoles on their shelves. But these in-store restocks are often very small and sell out quickly, usually within hours.
Game stores each have a Twitter account, which they use to promote the arrival of Xbox stock. This Twitter list is a great way to keep an eye on all Game store Twitter accounts. Meanwhile, the Smyths Toys lets you browse console stock levels at all of its UK stores.
Does Smyths Toys have Xbox All Access?
The Xbox series X product page over at Smyths Toys proudly claims to have the console in stock via Xbox All Access, the pay as you go alternative to shelling out full price for the Xbox series X.
But get this: if you follow the link and pick out your Xbox, you’ll be rudely informed that Microsoft’s next-generation console isn’t in fact available.
That leaves Asda as the only retailer with the Xbox this morning.
Where is the Xbox series X in stock?
Asda is continuing to accept new applicants for the Xbox All Access programme this morning, though we’ve heard reports that shoppers are completing registration only to find there’s no console waiting for them at the end of the process.
The pay monthly scheme lets you spread the cost of the console over two years. There’s no up front payment, instead you pay £28.99 per month and you get two years of Game Pass Ultimate (worth £10.99 per month) included. Game Pass is a Netflix-style games-on-demand service giving you access to a library of over 100 games.
It’s good value, especially considering how expensive new games are, so we can recommend grabbing a console this way if you can.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Tuesday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be tracking the availability of Microsoft’s newest console to bring you live alerts as soon as the Xbox is back in stock.
Stick with us to be the first to know when the elusive console pops up.
Xbox stock tracker, signing off
That’s us for Monday, folks. While it was quiet on the restock front we hope that the liveblog was helpful for tips on upcoming releases, accessories and purchasing advice.
We’ll be back again first thing tomorrow so make sure that you stick around for all the latest stock developments. See you then.
How to secure an Xbox series X online
It’s been a quiet day on the Xbox front so here’s some tips you can use to get yourself ready for the next available stock drop.
- Register an account at each of the retailers listed above that stock the Xbox series X.
- Ensure your correct payment details are saved in your browser on desktop, or on Google Pay or Apple Pay on your phone.
- Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop.
- Sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, in case the retailer makes its next Xbox drop a Prime-exclusive.
- Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list.
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley or basket – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website.
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console.
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription.
- Don’t buy a console on social media, these are always scams.
EE is offering 12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with this broadband deal
If you’re looking for a new broadband deal then EE is offering up to a year of Game Pass Ultimate for new customers.
The deal also includes unlimited mobile gaming for new and existing customers who purchase one of its full fibre max plans.
The 12 months of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is worth £131.88 and with the inclusion of free data for existing EE customers, this brings the total amount saved up to £252 on select offers.
Get a free year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with this EE broadband deal
These broadband deals can offer new and existing EE customers up to a year’s worth of free games including Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5
‘Elden Ring’: Release date and how to pre-order
Elden Ring is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022 and with a release date of 25 February it’s right around the corner.
The action RPG was developed in collaboration with George R.R. Martin and from the early looks of the game, it promises to be just as demanding as previous FromSoftware titles such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne.
Elden Ring will be released on Xbox series X, Playstation 5, Xbox one, Playstation 4 and PC.
Everything we know so far about ‘Elden Ring’
The latest action-RPG from the makers of Dark Souls is one of the most anticipated launches of the year. Here’s how to pre-order your copy
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you get an Xbox? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox as you wake up on Black Friday
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.