More stock is expected at major UK retailers any day now (The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Very. Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X launched in 2020, but a pandemic-induced shortage of microchips coupled with bottlenecks in the supply chain have left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock for most of the year.

As last year drew to a close UK retailers released thousands of stockpiled consoles to meet consumer demand, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X in droves. But January has been a far drier affair so far, with the console being sold out once again at most retailers.

When it does appear, the Xbox series X sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.

We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

