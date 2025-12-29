The best Pilates moves for beginners and how to do them, according to an expert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s not hard to understand why Pilates is so popular. It offers a host of benefits from improved core strength and flexibility to better posture and balance. It’s also great for joint health and mobility and hits several muscle groups for a full-body experience. Fans of the exercise style also love it for its versatility and the mood-boosting benefits and improved focus it offers.

However, as with anything that becomes a trend in the wellness world, Pilates has a darker side. Classes can be expensive and cliquey, certain brands give the impression that if you don’t have all the gear, you’re not doing things correctly, and at-home reformer machines and pretzel-like influencers on social media stand to increase your risk of injury if you try something you’re not prepared for without supervision.

All this can all put first timers off, which is a shame given how accessible and inclusive Pilates can be. The truth is you don’t need a reformer machine or an expensive pair of leggings to do it, you just need enthusiasm and a mat.

“One of the things I love most about Pilates is that it’s suitable for everyone and can be practiced throughout life, regardless of age, fitness level, or experience,” says Pilates instructor and founder of Sunday Sporting Club, Henriette Kristiansen. “All the exercises can be adapted to meet individual needs, offering a low-impact way to improve strength, flexibility and balance.”

“I think Pilates has become so popular as more people are starting to recognise that a good workout doesn’t necessarily have to mean high intensity, and thus turning to low-impact movement as a way to strengthen without placing excessive stress on the body. It also offers people a great way to truly disconnect and relax, almost like a mini reset for both body and mind,” she adds.

Doing Pilates for the first time might feel strange if you’re used to sports like running or weight lifting. The slow controlled movements and holds recruit muscles in different areas of the body but also work the joints and incorporate stretching. For this reason, Pilates is great for longevity, especially if you sit at a desk all day or your daily routine is relatively sedentary.

“While Pilates is a full body workout by nature, you can also tailor it to hit certain areas of your body. Since Pilates movements are slow and controlled, the exercises do a good job at isolating certain muscle groups meaning you can strengthen certain muscles like glutes or inner thigh more easily than through other workout types,” explains Kristiansen.

Can anyone do Pilates?

Pilates actually originated as a method of physical rehabilitation for injured soldiers during the first World War. At the time it was known as Contrology and focused on movements that worked muscles and joints for optimal function. The kinds of movements you see influencers doing on reformer machines on social media might seem a far cry from this, but these moves originate from Contrology.

There are plenty of variations on Pilates moves and starting simply is the best way. You might find that a certain style of Pilates works well for you over another so it’s worth trying a few different instructors and classes. The moves will all be variations on a theme but the most important thing for beginners is to listen to your body and do what feels good.

Kristiansen, who works with all levels at her studio and as an ambassador for Adanola agrees, “I don’t believe there is a one-size-fits-all best style for beginners, it’s about trying different styles and classes such as mat or reformer Pilates and choosing what you genuinely enjoy. In the end, consistency is what truly brings results, so I would recommend sticking with what you like.”

“I would start with a mat Pilates class, either at a local studio or gym as it is the most accessible to get started, however you can also opt for a reformer class for beginners if you are keen to try. You can always follow videos if you don’t have access to a group class, but remember the most important thing in Pilates is having the right technique to activate the right muscles and prevent injury. Give yourself grace and be kind to yourself. You wouldn’t expect someone else to be perfect at something they’ve never done before.”

Below Kristiansen gives her recommendations for the six best Pilates moves that all beginners should try at home. All you need for these moves is a mat and enough space to stretch.

1. Pelvic curl (bridge)

open image in gallery The pelvic curl is also known as the 'bridge' in Pilates ( Henriette Kristiansen/The Independent )

This is one of the simplest moves in Pilates and yoga and is great for strengthening the pelvic floor, glutes and core. You may only be able to lift up a little to begin with but as your core strength and spinal stability improve, you’ll start to find it becomes much easier to do. This is also a good move for back pain and it can help improve posture, too.

Starting position: Lie on your back with knees bent, feet hip-width apart, arms by your sides.

Movement: Inhale to prepare. Exhale, and tilt your pelvis. Slowly lift your hips off the mat, creating a straight line from your shoulders to your knees.

Engagement: Maintain core engagement and avoid overarching the lower back.

Return: Inhale at the top, then exhale as you slowly roll down one vertebrae at a time. Repeat this three to five times.

2. Single leg stretch

open image in gallery Henriette Kristiansen demonstrating a single leg stretch ( Henriette Kristiansen/The Independent )

This move also helps with strengthening core muscles. It’s a slightly more challenging one but still very easy to do and it gets easier each time. You can modify it to make it harder, but for beginners, it’s a great place to start while you’re working on your coordination, stability and endurance. The core, hip flexors and spine will all benefit from the slow controlled movements of a single leg stretch.

Starting position: Lie on your back, lift your head, neck and shoulders off the mat, and bring your knees toward your chest.

Movement: Extend one leg out while holding the other knee toward your chest.

Engagement: Keep your core stable and switch legs smoothly without rocking, drawing one knee in and pointing one leg out.

Breathing: Inhale as you switch legs, exhale as you extend the other leg. Repeat this five to ten times.

3. Side kick

The side kick supports core strength but also works the legs and glutes. The hip flexors benefit and this can be a great move to stretch out and lengthen the whole body after sitting still for a long time. The muscles that support the pelvis and lower back are brought into play, and this move is also a great way to bring awareness to your sense of balance.

Starting position: Lie on your side with your bottom leg bent for stability and your top leg extended straight. Support your upper body with your forearm, keep your upper arm on your hip, or place it slightly in front to support yourself.

Movement: Inhale to prepare. Exhale as you swing your top leg forward with control, then inhale as you sweep it back without rotating your hips.

Engagement: Keep your core engaged, hips stacked, and upper body stable throughout the movement.

Return: Continue with smooth, controlled swings, maintaining steady breathing and focus. Repeat this five to ten times on each side.

4. Seated spine twist

open image in gallery A spine twist is one of the best stretches you can do to combat sitting at a desk all day ( Henriette Kristiansen/The Independent )

Spine twists are another great way to bring some movement into the body after being still for a while. In Pilates and yoga they’re used as an essential movement for spinal mobility and body awareness, and they can also support core strength and balance if done regularly. The key here is to listen to your body and not to over extend. If you’re doing spine twists for back pain, be mindful and move slowly.

Starting position: Sit tall with your legs bent, crossed or extended, arms out to the sides.

Movement: Inhale to prepare, exhale to twist your upper body to one side.

Engagement: Keep your hips grounded and avoid over-rotating.

Return: Inhale to centre and repeat on the other side. Repeat this three times on each side.

5. Toe taps/supine

open image in gallery Henriette Kristiansen demonstrating how to do a toe tap ( Henriette Kristiansen/The Independent )

Toe taps are simple yet incredibly effective for core strength, pelvic stability and lower back support. They recruit your core muscles, improve pelvic floor strength, and they can help with lower back pain by providing gentle support. They’re a popular Pilates move that can be done in variations on a mat or a reformer machine and an they’re an easy one to do every day if you have a few minutes to spare. You can slowly increase the number of taps you do on each side as your strength and stability improves.

Starting position: Lie on your back keeping your shoulders lifted using your forearms as support with knees bent at 90 degrees in a tabletop position.

Movement: Inhale to prepare. Exhale as you lower one foot to tap the mat lightly, then lift it back to tabletop. Then alternate legs.

Engagement: Maintain slightly curved spine to engage the core, avoid arching the lower back as you tap each leg.

Return: Continue alternating taps with smooth, controlled movements, maintaining steady breathing.

6. The one hundred

open image in gallery Henriette Kristiansen demonstrating a one hundred ( Henriette Kristiansen/The Independent )

The one hundred is one of the most popular Pilates moves you can do on a mat. It might look a little strange but it’s excellent for improving core strength, circulation and respiratory function. It also recruits the entire body, from the arms and shoulders to the legs and glutes. This is another move that may feel challenging at first but that you can hold for longer as your strength and stamina increases. Doing this every day will help to work your entire core and get your body used to holding those long controlled movements.

Starting position: Lie on your back with knees bent in tabletop position, arms by your sides. Lift your head, neck and shoulders off the mat, extending your legs to a 45-degree angle (or keep them bent if needed).

Movement: Pump your arms up and down in a controlled motion while inhaling for five counts and exhaling for five counts.

Engagement: Keep your core engaged, maintain a steady head position, and ensure your lower back stays gently pressed into the mat.

Return: Complete ten full breath cycles (100 counts) and gently lower your head, neck and legs to rest.

