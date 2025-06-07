The best wellness festivals in the UK to book in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British summer time wouldn’t be complete without a string of festivals in the calendar. But as social trends shift in favour of run clubs over pubs and community saunas over club nights, plenty of us are looking for more health-focused ways to enjoy the sunnier months. Festival organisers have embraced the wellness crowd with open arms and new events are popping up all over the country.

Some wellness-oriented festivals boast huge headliners, blending music and wellbeing in a way that stays true to the classic music festivals we all know and love – you’ll still be able to dance the night away at these events. Others have gone all out on activities and keynotes, catering to the cerebral crowd for whom self development is everything.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best of the bunch with an easy guide to help you decide which wellness fest is right for you. Whether you’re travelling with kids, seeking a low-key weekender to dip your toe or planning to go full wellness warrior, there’ll be an event for you. Read on to discover the best and what our team is most excited for in 2025.

Wellnergy Festival

open image in gallery Wellnergy festival is entirely dedicated to wellbeing and self development ( Wellnergy Festival )

Wellnergy Festival, powered by YuLife, while a relatively new festival on the scene has quickly cemented itself as the go-to event for wellness fanatics. With a host of talks, events, workshops and experiences centred around mindfulness, music, food, fitness and personal development, the festival offers up 10 stages across London’s Wimbledon Park.

Its headline speakers include renowned neuroscientist, Sunday Times Bestselling author and mental health educator TJ Power, and globally recognised business coach and founder of Think Like A Boss, Maggie Colette, along with Big Narstie who will be delivering a talk on the medicinal effects of cannabis – fascinating stuff.

But for those who enjoy an opportunity to move, expect yoga, fitness classes and dancing alongside food, shopping and experiences like guided meditation and breathwork. Taking place across over two days in June, Wellnergy Festival, powered by YuLife is the ultimate playground for the mind, body, and soul.

14-15 June Wimbledon Park, London

For tickets visit wellnergy.com

Wilderness festival

open image in gallery Wild swimming in the lake at Wilderness festival is a must ( Alamy/PA )

Wilderness returns to bring attendees a mix of music, comedy, food and and wellness in the Cotswolds. The main stage will see the likes of Michael Kiwanuka, Jessie Ware, Faithless and BICEP headlining with a ton of other acts to check out. The festival will also be rolling out its famed feasting banquets which will be hosted by Andi Oliver and Asma Khan this year.

For your wellness hit, there’s a lot on offer with fitness classes like boxing and Pilates on the agenda, alongside yoga and meditation. The lake will host wild swimming and paddle boarding and there’ll also be the opportunity to sink into a hot tub and take in the natural surroundings. If saunas and sacred circles are more your thing, you’ll find it all happening at Wilderness.

1-4 August, Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire

For tickets visit wildernessfestival.com

Solstice festival at Wasing

open image in gallery Solstice festival is a one-day celebration of the longest day of the year ( Samuel George )

Taking place at the Wasing estate in Berkshire, this small-scale festival in the woods is set to be headlined by Anoushka Shankar. A celebration of the summer solstice – the longest day of the year where the sun sets early and rises late – this one-dayer brings ceremonies, live music and fireside sessions to a smaller crowd for whom the turning of the seasons is the main event.

Along with music, there’ll be plenty of wellness experiences on offer including wild swimming, meditation, saunas and sound bathing.

20 June, Wasing Estate, Berkshire

For tickets visit wasing.co.uk

Glastrongbury @ Strongher

open image in gallery Strongher gym's festival brings movement and music to east London for one day this summer ( Strongher )

Strongher gym is a women’s gym and fitness collective run by women for women. This summer the gym is hosting a festival dedicated to strength, sweat, sound and sisterhood. From barbells and breathwork to ice baths and basslines, this event promises no mud, no queues, just “big vibes and bold energy”.

A one-day event for fans of the gym and the girls group chat, Glastrongbury will offer up immersive wellness experiences, live DJs, talks and workshops in the heart of east London.

21 June, Bethnal Green

For tickets visit strongher.co.uk

Paradhis festival

open image in gallery Paradhis, which is Cornish for paradise, blends music and wellness for the whole weekend ( Matthew Hawkey )

Blending musical guests across multiple genres with the best of wellbeing, Paradhis is a new festival set across Cornwall’s Boconnoc estate. Headliners include The Wailers and This is the Kit, alongside DJs and drum circles so there are plenty of opportunities to dance. Expect cacao ceremonies and sound baths, yoga and cold plunges against a gorgeous natural backdrop. Paradhis is Cornish for paradise and with bookable activities like a deer safari on offer, this might just be it.

5-7 July, Boconnoc Estate, Cornwall

For tickets visit paradhis.co.uk

Happy Place festival

open image in gallery Happy Place Festival includes yoga, dance and fitness classes ( Happy Place/PA )

Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place Festival returns for 2025 offering the ideal mix of talks, workshops and classes, along with live podcast recordings of the Happy Place podcast. This is one for fans of the more cerebral approach to wellbeing with panel talks on mindfulness, nutrition and hormones. However, there’ll also be plenty of movement – think yoga, dance and fitness classes on site.

Sound healing, meditation and craft sessions will be on offer, alongside headline speakers like Davina McCall, Millie Mackintosh and Liz Earle. There’s also a line up of veggie food vendors to keep you fuelled up all weekend long.

12-13 July, Gunnersbury Park, London

30-31 August, Tatton Park, Cheshire

For tickets visit happyplaceofficial.co.uk

Ministry of Sound Games

open image in gallery The games bring fitness and music together at an iconic nightlife venue this summer ( Ministry of Sound )

A brand new event channeling 35 years of party experience into the fitness world, the Ministry of Sound’s games will run throughout the summer offering the perfect day out for those who love to get their heart rate up in good company. Throughout the day, multiple teams of challengers can take on a course designed to suit all levels against the backdrop of a superior soundtrack of house, garage and bass.

Festival vibes meet challenging workouts, team spirit and a great afterparty replete with protein shakes, beers, frozen cocktails and street food. Attend solo or with a team and enjoy the music while you sweat it out and compete.

5 July onwards

For tickets visit ministryofsound.com

