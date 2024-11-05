10 best yoga mats for at home and in the studio

The verdict: Yoga mats

Yoga mats come in all shapes and sizes, so be sure to select one that works best for you and your practice. No matter if you’re a beginner or best in class, there are great options to suit you in every style. If you’re keener on a natural material, you can’t go wrong with Corkspace’s cork mat, however, if you’re not as concerned with the coating material, our best in show is the Onyx mat. For a more affordable everyday option, the Myprotein yoga mat won’t steer you wrong.

If you regularly take your practice out and about, the La Pochette whenever wherever yoga mat couldn’t be easier to carry around. And the Amp yoga mat’s loud leopard print will inject some personality into even the most serene of practices and that suede-style texture will feel great when you’re lying down blissed out at the end of your practice.

Yoga mat FAQs

What type of yoga mat do I need to buy?

Different mat materials have different lifespans and varying levels of grip, explains Cat Meffan, yoga teacher and founder of the Soul Sanctuary. You have various options ranging from natural rubber to rubberlike PVC and plastic coatings. Each offer a different style of grip and the addition of grooves and textures can make a difference to the efficacy of the material too.

Materials like cork offer natural antimicrobial properties so they’re great for an option that wicks moisture away and won’t leave you sliding around in a pool of your own sweat. However, they do degrade quicker than something like a PVC mat.

“Some materials such as cork are great, but more so for hot yoga classes, or very dynamic flows when you know you’ll get sweaty. When buying a ‘yoga towel’ or hot yoga mat, be aware that these are often only 1-2mm thick, so you’ll want to have another mat to pad underneath.” says Meffan.

Rubber is another great natural material that offers plenty of grip and natural bounce, especially on a hard floor, however, they do wear down after a while too. Meffan explains that, “Smooth, recycled rubber mats are amazingly grippy at the start but, on average, they will last for around 300-400 practices. If you’re someone that does yoga everyday, this might feel a little excessive to be buying a new mat each year.”

What thickness of yoga mat do I need?

“Thickness definitely matters”, says Meffen, “especially if you like extra padding under the knees and spine. But bear in mind that the thicker the mat, the heavier it will be.” While thicker mats are good for using at home, they may be too much for carrying to the gym.”

A yoga or Pilates mat can range from anywhere from 1mm to 12mm in thickness so consider whether you want something foamy or bouncy, something that absorbs shock and cushions joints, or offers spring and stable underfoot support.

Why is it important to use a yoga mat?

While you don’t need to use a mat, mats can provide support for your joints, cushion your bones and help you to keep your body aligned within the edges of the mat, which can make your practice easier. “Yoga mats were created to enhance the practice of yoga and they do a great job of it. If someone had the choice of doing yoga without a mat or not doing yoga at all, I would always urge them to just start.” says Meffen.

“There are many asanas that don’t require a high-grip yoga mat, and let’s not forget that meditation and pranayama are a huge part of yoga, for which we can sit on a cushion or a chair.”

What type of yoga mat is best for beginners?

Before buying your first yoga mat, there are a few things you need to consider. Firstly, think about what type of floor it will be used on. If the mat doesn’t have enough grip, if you place it on hardwood or tiled floors it may be difficult to balance in various poses.

Additionally, a non-slip mat will be helpful when working up a sweat or when practising hot yoga in a heated room. If you plan to transport your mat between your home and classes, look for one that’s lightweight and rolls up easily.

What thickness mat is best for yoga?

Thicker yoga mats are a great option to provide extra support for anyone who suffers from knee pain, sensitive wrists or is looking to practise hatha or restorative yoga.

Most standard yoga mats usually measure 3mm thick, while a thick yoga mat starts at approximately 5mm. However, the most important thing to consider when picking one is your own personal comfort.

How to clean a yoga mat

Depending on how often you practise and the intensity of your sessions, you can usually go a week or so before your mat needs a thorough clean. But, if you tend to sweat a lot or find that your mat retains an odour, it is best to clean it more often.

For a quick spot clean, you can buy ready-made antibacterial sprays that are designed to be used on both sides of the yoga mat, to kill any germs and eliminate odours. Alternatively, you can mix a few drops of mild dishwashing liquid and two cups of warm water into a spray bottle.

It is also important to check your mat’s specific cleaning recommendations. While some can be spot cleaned only, others are hand-washable and some can even be put in the washing machine on a gentle cycle.

Is there a difference between a fitness mat and a yoga mat?

While it is fine to use just one mat for all forms of exercise, there is a difference between fitness and yoga mats. Those designed solely for yoga are often thinner, longer and have more grip, while standard exercise mats can be a bit thicker to offer extra support for higher-impact workouts.

What materials should I look for in an eco-friendly yoga mat?

A lot of yoga mats contain PVC – a plastic known as polyvinyl chloride – which is what gives them a slight chemical smell when rolled out. If you’re looking for a mat that’s kinder to the planet, you can avoid this material. More eco-friendly options include yoga mats made from natural rubber, cork, cotton or jute.

