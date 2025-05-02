Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Aching from hunching over a laptop all day? Try out the latest celeb-approved wellness trend
Acupressure is a practice that blends traditional Chinese medicine with Western practices to soothe aches and pains, reset the nervous system and bring about a sense of calm. It’s also the latest buzzword in the world of health and wellbeing.
Unlike acupuncture, which uses tiny needles to pierce the skin at various pressure points, acupressure employs a blunt tool or a person’s fingers to apply pressure without breaking the skin. You might have seen acupressure products like ear seeds on Dragon’s Den and specialist acupressure massage clinics advertised on social media.
Perhaps the most common form of acupressure is via a mat, also known as a “bed of nails”. While it might sound like an instrument of torture, converts of the home treatment say that regular sessions on the sawtooth mats can help with pain, injuries, relaxation and sleep.
I’m one of these converts, and celebrities like Elle Macpherson, Jennifer Lopez and Kate Beckinsale are all fans of the seemingly bizarre squishy mats covered in hundreds of tiny plastic spikes.
Acupressure mats look a lot like a yoga mat, but the main difference is that they’re covered in several hundred tiny plastic spikes. These small nubs deliver pressure to parts of the body, which is said to bring feel-good health benefits.
Acupressure itself is nothing new; it’s a form of traditional Chinese medicine that’s been around for centuries, and is usually performed by a practitioner who uses their fingers to firmly press onto key points around the body.
The mat works in a similar way. As you lie down against the surface, the plastic spikes uncomfortably press into your body and cause the brain to release endorphins; euphoric chemicals that naturally relieve stress, tension and pain. Fewer spikes create more discomfort, so mats often come in varying styles and levels that either disperse the spikes evenly or space them out for a more intense result.
Read more: Botox, acupuncture and buccal massage: I’ve struggled with TMJ for years, here’s what actually helped
Whether you’re fighting fit or you avoid exercise at all costs, back pain, tight hips and sore shoulders are among the most common complaints for people of all ages. Inflammation of the muscles and joints affects both the keenest gym goers and those who lead sedentary lifestyles, whether due to injury, ageing or issues like chronic stress and poor diet.
Anecdotally, people claim that the mats can reduce stress, improve sleep, deliver energy, soothe headaches, support circulation and beat back pain. Much like foam rollers and other self-myofascial release tools, the mats use pressure to release muscle tension and improve blood flow around the body.
However, there’s very little scientific evidence to support the benefits of acupressure mats, although one small 2011 study said they could be a helpful tool for relaxation. Read on for the best acupressure mats to invest in, according to our expert testers.
Our wellbeing editor and testing team trialled a variety of acupressure mats, from those meant for beginners to more intense varieties. We also tried customisable mats and those meant for different body parts, assessing the quality of the mat, filling and spikes, its provenance and the cost. We used the mats after workouts that pushed our muscles to the limit, long runs, stressful work days and in the mornings to boost energy.
Fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia has been reporting on health and wellness for more than a decade and has a special interest in esoteric practices and somatic tools. Over the years, she’s tried every yoga mat, foam roller, gua sha and acupressure tool on the market and consulted with experts on muscle and joint pain, lymphatic drainage, product design and sustainability to identify the best.
Though you might have seen the Bed of Nails mat used by wellness influencers on Instagram and TikTok, it’s not as easy to use as these self-styled experts make out. Since their spikes can be sharp, the company suggests beginners shouldn’t lie on these mats with bare skin.
Our tester said: “I started my first session with a pair of pyjamas on. Lying back is a bit like lowering yourself into a bath that’s a bit too hot, and it takes a while to get used to the sensation, so I’d recommend breathing deeply and having the TV on in the background to distract you from the pain.
They added: “After a while I really started to enjoy the zingy feeling of the spikes digging into every part of my shoulders and upper back – an area where I regularly hold a lot of tension. I soon noticed that the sharpness of the spikes gradually fades and I felt relaxed, calm and sleepy instead.”
As well as lying on it, Bed of Nails says you can gently place your feet on the mat to release foot tension too, and you can wear socks if you’re sensitive to the pain. For the high price, it seems to do the job well and there’s no denying that it looks great too.
Unlike the Bed of Nails mat, this acupressure mat is designed specifically for your feet. A more compact solution, the Scentered mat claims to restore balance to the body’s energy flow and promote a sense of wellbeing.
Our tester said: “I’ve actually been using this mat for a few years now. I start my day by standing on it to wake up my nerves and get myself focused. The first step hurts a little because all your weight is on one foot. But when you’ve stepped the other onto the mat your weight is evenly distributed and it just feels tingly. I also use it if I find myself in an afternoon slump or feeling frustrated or low – it helps me recentre and snap out of a funk quickly.”
Made from thick cotton and high-density foam with thousands of non-toxic plastic spikes for foot massaging, the mat is made for all foot sizes and is also lightweight and easy to store and carry. Other mats can be a little large and cumbersome so this is a great beginner option.
The mat also comes with one of Scentered’s signature aromatherapy balms. Our tester opted for “escape” which blends oud, frankincense and sandalwood to lift your mood and shift your focus, but you can choose from several scent profiles. Our tester loved the combination of the balm with the mat for a quick reset at any time of day.
The Relaxfast mat is ideal for anyone who likes to be able to customise their experience. It comes in three detachable sections which you can unzip to specifically target different locations on the body. You can also keep all three sections together to hit your whole neck and back – and your glutes, depending on how tall you are.
The mat offers a slightly raised section for neck support, this is great for supporting the natural curve of the spine and combined with the customisable sections, makes this mat a slightly better choice for anyone with joint pain or mobility issues.
Our tester said: “I loved the thicker neck pillow section of this mat. The spikes took some getting used to on the back of the neck but they helped reduce the pain I often feel after sleeping on my front with my head turned to the side. I also found the chronic tension in my traps was lessened after using the mat which was a great bonus.”
The mat also has some good eco credentials – it’s filled with premium coconut fibres – and the 192 lotuses comprising 4800 points are made from medical grade materials. All this for a more mid-range price point makes the Relaxfast mat a solid investment, whatever level you’re at with your acupressure practice.
Shakti Mat has also taken a personalised approach to acupressure, offering varying levels of intensity. Level 1 is the perfect place to start – with 8,000 spikes, you can expect a balance of initial discomfort and deep release, ideal for anyone new to acupressure.
You can also choose from a variety of colours – ideal if you like to match your yoga mat and activewear with your recovery tools. Shakti Mat also has great sustainability credentials. The cotton covers are sewn on old-fashioned Singer machines, and the plastic spikes are attached by hand.
“There are lots of similar mats on the market, ranging from £15, but Shakti mats are a little more expensive for good reason. They’re made in India in the charmingly named ‘Gratitude Factory’ in Varanasi, an all-women workshop with a staff of 72,” said our tester.
If you find the sensation of an acupressure mat helps with your health complaints but your mat doesn’t feel big enough or like it’s hitting enough points, the full-body set from Pranamat is the ultimate step up.
It includes the Pranamat mat, a pillow that hits every point on the back of the neck and head, and a mini mat that you can place wherever you like – under your arms, calves or wherever needs special attention. You can also use it as a standing mat in the mornings. Everything fits inside a large linen bag, which makes storage much easier.
With the exception of the body-safe plastic, everything is made from linen, cotton, and buckwhet, and there are several colours available so you can match your set up to your home or studio decor. While it costs a lot more than the other options on this list, you’re getting a lot more bang for your buck with a full-body set up that’s great quality.
Our tester said: “not only does this set look really beautiful (so much so that I didn’t want to put it away and kept it on my sofa to show it off) it really works magic too. I loved the sensation on my neck and shoulders after a stressful day – the pillow is my favourite part and feels great on the back of my head. It’s a dedicated piece for your head so offers good support when you’re lying on the ground and you don’t have to shuffle down and lose leg stimulation like you do with a smaller mat.”
While the Bed of Nails mat isn’t cheap, our testers voted it the best overall due to a reduction in desk-induced aches and pains and better sleep. However, there are more budget-friendly alternatives available, so you don’t necessarily need a celebrity salary to put the trend on trial. For a more customisable experience, you might want to choose your intensity level with a Shakti Mat, or for mix and match sections to use on different body parts, the Relaxfast mat is a great option. For just one body part and a great way to try the trend without making a huge commitment, Scentered has you covered with the acupressure foot mat but for those who want to truly commit and hit every part of the body, the full-body pro set from Pranamat is your ticket to relaxation.
Looking for more recommendations? Read our guide to the best gym leggings for every kind of workout
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in