Acupressure is a practice that blends traditional Chinese medicine with Western practices to soothe aches and pains, reset the nervous system and bring about a sense of calm. It’s also the latest buzzword in the world of health and wellbeing.

Unlike acupuncture, which uses tiny needles to pierce the skin at various pressure points, acupressure employs a blunt tool or a person’s fingers to apply pressure without breaking the skin. You might have seen acupressure products like ear seeds on Dragon’s Den and specialist acupressure massage clinics advertised on social media.

Perhaps the most common form of acupressure is via a mat, also known as a “bed of nails”. While it might sound like an instrument of torture, converts of the home treatment say that regular sessions on the sawtooth mats can help with pain, injuries, relaxation and sleep.

I’m one of these converts, and celebrities like Elle Macpherson, Jennifer Lopez and Kate Beckinsale are all fans of the seemingly bizarre squishy mats covered in hundreds of tiny plastic spikes.

How does acupressure work?

Acupressure mats look a lot like a yoga mat, but the main difference is that they’re covered in several hundred tiny plastic spikes. These small nubs deliver pressure to parts of the body, which is said to bring feel-good health benefits.

Acupressure itself is nothing new; it’s a form of traditional Chinese medicine that’s been around for centuries, and is usually performed by a practitioner who uses their fingers to firmly press onto key points around the body.

The mat works in a similar way. As you lie down against the surface, the plastic spikes uncomfortably press into your body and cause the brain to release endorphins; euphoric chemicals that naturally relieve stress, tension and pain. Fewer spikes create more discomfort, so mats often come in varying styles and levels that either disperse the spikes evenly or space them out for a more intense result.

What are the benefits of acupressure?

Whether you’re fighting fit or you avoid exercise at all costs, back pain, tight hips and sore shoulders are among the most common complaints for people of all ages. Inflammation of the muscles and joints affects both the keenest gym goers and those who lead sedentary lifestyles, whether due to injury, ageing or issues like chronic stress and poor diet.

Anecdotally, people claim that the mats can reduce stress, improve sleep, deliver energy, soothe headaches, support circulation and beat back pain. Much like foam rollers and other self-myofascial release tools, the mats use pressure to release muscle tension and improve blood flow around the body.

However, there’s very little scientific evidence to support the benefits of acupressure mats, although one small 2011 study said they could be a helpful tool for relaxation. Read on for the best acupressure mats to invest in, according to our expert testers.

How we tested

Our wellbeing editor and testing team trialled a variety of acupressure mats, from those meant for beginners to more intense varieties. We also tried customisable mats and those meant for different body parts, assessing the quality of the mat, filling and spikes, its provenance and the cost. We used the mats after workouts that pushed our muscles to the limit, long runs, stressful work days and in the mornings to boost energy.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia has been reporting on health and wellness for more than a decade and has a special interest in esoteric practices and somatic tools. Over the years, she’s tried every yoga mat, foam roller, gua sha and acupressure tool on the market and consulted with experts on muscle and joint pain, lymphatic drainage, product design and sustainability to identify the best.

The best acupressure mats for 2025 are