Elle Macpherson has explained why she refused to undergo a mastectomy for her breast cancer in a new interview.

The supermodel, 60, recently shared that she had been diagnosed seven years ago and underwent a lumpectomy but opted against further treatment which went against her “belief system”, instead relying on an “intuitive, heart-led holistic approach” and is now in remission.

Speaking to 60 Minutes Australia, Macpherson described having a mastectomy as "not logical."

"I had a feeling that there was a different way to approach this and I followed it," she added.

In 2022, medical researchers at Yale found that those who used homeopathy and alternative remedies to treat cancer were twice as likely to die from the disease.