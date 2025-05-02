10 best yoga pants and leggings to support you as you stretch

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Your time on a yoga mat should be an opportunity to unplug from the noise and stress of the day and an opportunity to reconnect with your body and breath. But several things can get in the way of you achieving your optimal levels of zen, including what you’re wearing.

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need any fancy equipment to practice yoga, but you do need to feel comfortable. “Whether you’re flowing through sun salutations or resting in child’s pose, your clothes should support you, not distract you,” explains yoga teacher and stress coach Trix Eastwood.

“You definitely don’t need the latest trends or coordinated sets to practise yoga – just clothes that let you breathe, stretch and focus inward. If you feel distracted, constantly adjusting your waistband or tugging at your top, it’s a sign that something’s not right. The best yoga outfit is the one that you don’t notice you’re wearing,” she says.

The perfect pair of yoga leggings should be soft, flexible and comfortable, allowing you a full range of motion. If leggings are too tight, you might find you can’t bend or flow in certain ways, and this will be counterproductive to your practice. It might also put strain on your joints and veins.

If you like the feeling of compression or you favour a pair of leggings that helps you feel more supported, particularly after childbirth, go for something that offers flexibility, too. Eastwood recommends looking for thicker fabric with a wide, high waistband that will help you to feel held without restricting your movement.

The next thing to consider is the materials you’re wearing for yoga. “Soft, breathable fabrics like bamboo or cotton blends are great for comfort and temperature regulation,” explains Eastwood.

“Natural or blended fabrics can feel gentler on the skin, especially during longer sessions or slower practices where comfort is key. They also tend to breathe better, which helps regulate temperature and sweat. That said, stretchy synthetic blends can offer more support and shape retention; ultimately, it’s about finding a balance that works for your body and your practice.”

The hottest leggings on Instagram might not be your first choice either. For some, a looser, more traditional yoga or lounge pant is far more comfortable and allows a greater range of movement. Seams or pockets on leggings can irritate your skin, and tight waistbands can interfere with those long, satisfying side stretches.

“The key is to avoid anything too restrictive or too slippery. A lot of people find fitted clothing helpful because it stays put whilst you’re moving around, especially in poses where you’re upside down or bending forward. But loose, breathable layers can be great too, particularly for slower styles of yoga,” adds Eastwood.

Her advice is to let the style of the class influence your outfit. “For gentle, restorative or yin classes, you want soft, loose layers and cosy socks – think comfort and warmth. For more active classes, like vinyasa or power yoga, go for lightweight, fitted clothing that moves with you and doesn’t bunch or ride up. Hot yoga? Definitely moisture-wicking fabrics and minimal layers.”

Below, I’ve rounded up the best leggings for every style of yoga. Whether you want something light and airy for a slow yin class, or the best high-performance squat-proof leggings for a rocket class, I’ve tested every style, silhouette, fabric and length in every kind of class to recommend the best.

How we tested the best yoga leggings

( The Independent / Emilie Lavinia )

I tested every pair of leggings in different classes, during my at-home yoga practice and on retreats. Each pair came with me on wellness trips and to vinyasa sessions, hot yoga, rocket yoga, yin yoga and yoga nidra. I assessed each pair on fit, style, materials, support and how much flexibility it offered. I also considered things like the placing of seams, eco credentials, stylishness and cost.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor, I can safely say I’ve tried every yoga-friendly piece of kit there is. From mats and blocks to scented eye pillows and, of course, yoga pants and leggings. Over the years, I’ve tried leggings, joggers and yoga pants from the biggest activewear brands and independent labels making waves in the women’s sportswear space. I’ve also spoken with a cohort of experts, from yoga teachers to professional athletes and scientists specialising in technical fabrics, to discern what’s worth looking for when you’re shopping for fitness garments that go the distance. Read on for my recommendations.

The best yoga leggings for 2025 are: