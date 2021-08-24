The latest trailer for Metroid Dread has dropped online ahead of its release date on October 8th.

In the two-minute clip, Samus is sent to investigate a planet following the sudden disappearance of several robots that were attempting to wipe out the parasitic life form known as X Parasite.

A surprise announcement earlier this year, Metroid Dread is a 2D platformer coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch and will conclude the main Metroid story arc.

It will feature similar gameplay to the original Metroid games and also have new stealth gameplay elements.