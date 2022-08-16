Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Lego Group has unveiled a new Harry Potter Hogwarts Express collector’s edition set and it’s rich with detail from the franchise’s most memorable film moments.

Measuring 118cm long and made of 5,129 pieces, the elaborate set includes the steam engine, featuring light up bricks and even a section of platform nine and three quarters that the locomotive can attach to at various points.

To celebrate the release, the Lego Group is also launching a competition that will allow three families to stay on-board a real-life Hogwarts Express which includes a movie screening and a luxury stay in a bespoke carriage.

But while the set will only be available to purchase from the end of August 2022 on the Lego website, the competition opens today – and you’ve got to be in it to win it.

To find out how to buy the latest Lego Harry Potter lego set and how to enter the competition to stay on the real Hogwarts Express, keep reading the rest of the article below.

Lego ‘Harry Potter’: Hogwarts Express collector’s edition: £429.99, Lego.com – available 31 August 2022

(Lego)

Price: £429.99

£429.99 Model number: #76405

#76405 Dimensions: L118cm, H26.8cm, W20.8cm

L118cm, H26.8cm, W20.8cm Number of pieces: 5,129

5,129 Ages: 18+

Few trains are as famous as the Hogwarts Express, and this Lego set more than does it justice. It features the scarlet red steam engine and comes complete with a turning lever to activate driving wheels, a coal car and a passenger car featuring three bricks that individually light up.

If saving for display purposes only, you’ll be pleased to know it sits on a track-display-base which can be attached to a replica of platform nine and three quarters at different points along the three carriages. But if play and recreating some of the most infamous scenes from The Philosopher’s Stone, Prisoner of Azkaban, and The Half-Blood Prince are more the aim of the day then the included 20 minifigures will surely put a smile on your face.

This impressive set doesn’t come cheap though, and is priced at £429.99. But you’ve got some time to pop to Gringott’s bank as the set will only be available to buy from 31 August 2022.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a more affordable recreation of the Hogwarts Express – and one that’s more child-friendly – then set #75955 is a good choice. Another recreation of the magical locomotive, it’s recommended for children ages 8-14 and is available to purchase now (£79.99, Lego.com).

Available 31 August 2022

How to enter the Lego Hogwarts Express competition

In celebration of the Hogwarts Express set’s launch, the Lego Group is offering fans the opportunity to win the chance to play, build and stay on a real Lego Hogwarts Express train.

Open to families from 16 August 2022, competition winners will get to take part in a one-night experience which includes playing with the new Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set (£429.99, Lego.com), a movie screening and a luxury stay in a bespoke carriage. It’s the perfect package for fans of Lego and Harry Potter.

The competition is open to families (up to two adults and two children) and is open until 4 September 11:59pm BST. Entrants must be 18 or over with eligible children aged between seven and sixteen. Full terms and conditions can be found on the Lego website.

The prize includes:

A ride and overnight stay on the Lego Hogwarts Express train in Yorkshire, United Kingdom

Dinner and breakfast in the Great Station Hall

Overnight stay in the Hogwarts Express common room carriage

Harry Potter movie screening

Return travel to Yorkshire to join the train

Plenty of Lego Harry Potter sets to play with and...

The new Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set to take home

Enter the competition now

Feeling nostalgic? Lay the bricks for memory lane with the best Lego sets for adults