From a flower bouquet and galaxy explorer spaceship to a 3,000-piece rollercoaster or a Harry Potter set, Lego truly has something for every age, ability and interest – including car lovers.

One of Lego’s fastest-growing areas, within just the last year the Danish brick company has launched everything from a sell-out replica build of McLaren’s F1 car to a Lamborghini 3,696-brick model of the Sian sports car, and most recently, a vintage Chevrolet Camara Z28.

One of our favourite car sets, Lego’s Porsche 911 dropped last year and is dubbed as one of Lego’s “hard to find” sets – but luckily, it’s still available to buy.

Landing a spot in our father’s day gift guide, our tester said it was the perfect present for car enthusiasts. Owing to the build’s “impressive details”, they recommended it to be a “very enjoyable build for any sports car and Lego fan alike.”

Whether you’re looking to challenge yourself with the 1,458-piece build or are shopping for the car enthusiast in your life, here’s everything you need to know about the vintage Porsche build.

Lego creator Porsche 911: £124.99, Lego.com

Inspired by the late 1970s and early 1980s 911 Porsches, Lego’s set has been designed with replica details in mind. From the working steering wheel to the doors, boot and hood, our tester praised the features as “impressive.”

Designed by frequent Lego creator collaborator, Mike Psiaki, the build consists of “pleasing little sections that slot together to form the interior.” And our tester praised the company for “clearly working hard” in order “to capture the sleek lines of the car that it’s so famed for.”

And while if you’re purchasing a real life Porsche, you’ll have to decide between a Turbo or Targa model, with the Lego set, you get both. “The pièce de résistance is that, unlike many other creator sets, there are also actually two variations in this build: the souped-up turbo edition complete with back spoiler, or the sleeker top-down more sophisticated targa,” our reviewer added.

Made up of 1,458-pieces, the set is aimed toward those 18-years and up and designed for display once built. The perfect choice for any petrolhead.

