Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Lego’s Porsche 911 sports car set is perfect for petrolheads– and it’s available to buy now

The 1,458-piece build is an impressive replica of the classic 1970s model

Daisy Lester
Thursday 11 August 2022 12:56
<p>Our tester reccomended it as a “very enjoyable build” </p>

Our tester reccomended it as a “very enjoyable build”

(The Independent )

From a flower bouquet and galaxy explorer spaceship to a 3,000-piece rollercoaster or a Harry Potter set, Lego truly has something for every age, ability and interest – including car lovers.

One of Lego’s fastest-growing areas, within just the last year the Danish brick company has launched everything from a sell-out replica build of McLaren’s F1 car to a Lamborghini 3,696-brick model of the Sian sports car, and most recently, a vintage Chevrolet Camara Z28.

One of our favourite car sets, Lego’s Porsche 911 dropped last year and is dubbed as one of Lego’s “hard to find” sets – but luckily, it’s still available to buy.

Landing a spot in our father’s day gift guide, our tester said it was the perfect present for car enthusiasts. Owing to the build’s “impressive details”, they recommended it to be a “very enjoyable build for any sports car and Lego fan alike.”

Whether you’re looking to challenge yourself with the 1,458-piece build or are shopping for the car enthusiast in your life, here’s everything you need to know about the vintage Porsche build.

Related stories

The Lego and Lamborghini 3,696-piece model of the Sián sports car is on sale at Amazon
The Lego Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is a vintage classic and it’s available now
Lego’s McLaren F1 car is a detailed replica of this year’s model – and it’s out and ready to race now
Lego has re-launched its galaxy explorer spaceship – here’s how to shop the nostalgic set
Mercedes and Lego launch F1 set inspired by Lewis Hamilton’s 2021 car

Lego creator Porsche 911: £124.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Inspired by the late 1970s and early 1980s 911 Porsches, Lego’s set has been designed with replica details in mind. From the working steering wheel to the doors, boot and hood, our tester praised the features as “impressive.”

Designed by frequent Lego creator collaborator, Mike Psiaki, the build consists of “pleasing little sections that slot together to form the interior.” And our tester praised the company for “clearly working hard” in order “to capture the sleek lines of the car that it’s so famed for.”

And while if you’re purchasing a real life Porsche, you’ll have to decide between a Turbo or Targa model, with the Lego set, you get both. “The pièce de résistance is that, unlike many other creator sets, there are also actually two variations in this build: the souped-up turbo edition complete with back spoiler, or the sleeker top-down more sophisticated targa,” our reviewer added.

Made up of 1,458-pieces, the set is aimed toward those 18-years and up and designed for display once built. The perfect choice for any petrolhead.

Buy now

Feeling nostalgic? Lay the bricks for memory lane with the best Lego sets for adults

Voucher Codes

Marella Cruise Deals
£200 off select holidays over £2000 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
15% off with this ASOS discount code 2022 - New customers only
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything - The Body Shop discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders - Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances & gift sets for VIP Rewards Members at The Perfume Shop

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in