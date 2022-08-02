Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lego has enjoyed something of a renaissance over the past few years, expanding its collections to include sets for everyone, no matter their age, ability or interests.

This has helped the Danish brick to attract an older audience – it’s no longer just for kids. From a 2,585-piece spinning globe and galaxy explorer spaceship to a tribute of Vespa’s classic 1960s scooter or a 9,036-piece Roman colosseum, there’s plenty for adults to love.

One of Lego’s fastest-growing collections, the technic range indulges car enthusiasts with its realistic models of cars from the likes of Porsche, Ford, Ferrari, Lamborghini and more. One of this year’s most coveted releases, we recently saw the company collaborate with the McLaren Formula 1 team for a limited-edition replica of its 2022 race car.

Soon after, Lego teamed up with Lamborghini for a collector’s edition 3,696-piece build. Designed for adults and featuring intricate detailing, the set is a replica of the Sián FKP 37 and, as with other technic cars, has working suspension, a complex gearbox and moving engine pistons. Once built, the striking lime-green paint job makes it great for putting on display.

Owing to its popularity, it’s now sold out on Lego’s site. But those still wanting to get their hands on the set will be pleased to know it’s currently available on Amazon with a 20 per cent discount. Whether a rewarding building project for yourself or a thoughtful gift for the car-lover in your life, here’s everything you need to know about the Lego Lamborghini.

Lego Lamborghini Sián FKP 37: Was £349.99, now £279.99, Amazon.co.uk

Offering hours of fun for car enthusiasts aged 18 and up, Lego’s Lamborghini set is made up of a huge 3,696 pieces – complete with detailing of the original Sián FKP 37 in a bold lime green colourway.

Sure, it is a fair bit of money to spend on Lego, but intricacies such as the eight-speed transmission activated by the moveable paddle gearshift, the V12 engine with moving pistons, steering wheel control and front and rear suspension make it a no-brainer for motoring fans.

Designed to be displayed once built, the set measures 13cm high, 60cm long and 25cm wide, and comes with a decorative display plate as well as an exclusive coffee-table ready book with building instructions, images and behind-the-scenes interviews. Inside the book, you’ll find a unique serial number that helps you unlock special online content.

Right now, there’s a 20 per cent saving to be had on the set at Amazon – meaning there’s no better time to buy.

