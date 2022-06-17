It comes around quickly every year, so be prepared for Father’s Day on Sunday 19 June, and treat the father figure in your life to a gift more thoughtful than something you hastily picked up on a last-minute supermarket sweep.

What to get men for presents is always a dilemma. More often than not, they will just buy it for themselves, or be so incredibly picky about something that it’s almost not worth going for a surprise.

Here we’ve rounded up classic gifts, from slick-looking wallets to Lego creations of dream cars and DIY burger kits you can build together, as well as little luxuries like chocolates, and bigger ones such as handmade kitchen knives.

How we tested

To make our selection, we were looking for fun, well made and thoughtfully designed gifts that would either be enjoyed straight away (like gin and cheese) or simply wouldn’t be left to gather dust. Instead, we found brands that care not only about their products, but their impact on the world and are made to last.

Whether he’s a gardener, a chocolate-lover, enjoys cooking or photography, we’ve found a range of gifts to make him smile. And best of all? None of them include a “World’s Best Dad” oversized mug…

The best Father’s Day gifts for 2022 are: