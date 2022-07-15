Lego’s botanical collection is immensely popular, in particular, its flower bouquet.

The set has made waves on TikTok where users have been sharing videos of their creations, with the hashtag #legoflowers mounting up more than 84m views.

While once aimed at kids, the Danish brand is continually adding to its roster of buildable sets aimed at adults. Everything from an impressive jazz set, which is perfect for music lovers to a 3,000-piece rollercoaster have been hugely popular.

But if you want a bright and eye-catching floral design to have on show in your home, you need to see its flower bouquet. The set has been inspired by real flowers and has been designed especially to encourage you to take some moments of mindfulness.

If you’d like to have this bright and eye-catching design on display in your home, here’s how it can be yours. Happy building!

Lego 10280 flower bouquet: £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

De-stress and relax while you craft your pretty florals. The set landed a spot in our review of the best Lego sets for adults, and our writer noted how “Lego’s botanical collection is designed to encourage creativity and ease stress”, adding that they were “totally hooked” building this “pretty bouqet”.

The design is “inspired by real flowers including roses, poppies and daises, the whole set is made from a plant-based plastic produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane for more eco-friendly play.”

But, “the real beauty is how customisable it all is”, they noted. “Stems can be taken apart and made shorter or longer while petals and leaves can be repositioned to make the unique bouquet of your dreams.” As for the shapes and colours of the petals, they were praised for being “beautifully realistic and look great arranged in a vase or jar at home”.

Owing to the fact you can customise it, “once you get bored of looking at it, you can take it all apart and rearrange the bouquet differently for a whole new display”. A great addition to your home.

