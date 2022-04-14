Lego’s botanical collection has expanded to include an orchid and a succulents set. And following the success of the bonsai tree and flower bouquet, we expect the new release is going to be eagerly received.

While once aimed at kids, the Danish brand is continually adding to its roster of buildable sets aimed at adults. Everything from its “hard to find” typewriter to Thor’s hammer and a Back to the Future DeLorean have been hugely popular.

If you’re now looking to create an eyecatching floral and plant-inspired display within your home, Lego has answered your prayers. The brand has launched not one, but two new models for 2022. And we couldn’t be more excited.

Offering you the perfect opportunity to take some moments of mindfulness, Lego’s botanical collection was designed to help you destress and relax while you craft your pretty plants.

If you too are excited about the new orchid and succulents, here we share everything you need to know about the new launches. Happy building.

Lego botanical collection orchid: £44.99, Lego.com

If you love the look of an orchid but have been unable to keep a real one alive, Lego’s buildable model offers the perfect, unique alternative.

The model has five leaves at the base and two roots to make it look as authentic as possible. And, once you’ve completed your masterpiece, you’ll be able to customise it by rearranging the stems, flowers and roots to exactly how you like them. As pastimes go, this is surely likely to encourage peace and calm.

Owing to the popularity of previous sets within the brand’s botanical collection, we’d recommend you pre-order it now. It’ll arrive from 1 May, just in time for the bank holiday.

Lego botanical collection succulents: £44.99, Lego.com – available from 1 May

Introducing succulents into your home as house plants is a popular choice, but we think Lego’s design is a little different and more intersting.

This 771-piece model is sure to keep you busy, and it includes everything you need to create a bold and colourful display that includes nine different succulents, which have been inspired by their living counterparts. A great piece to show off on your coffee table, desk or bookshelf.

Available from 1 May

Lego botanical collection flower bouquet: £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

If understandably, you can’t wait until 1 May, this flower bouquet featured in our review of the best Lego sets for adults. It’s inspired by “real flowers including roses, poppies and daises”, noted our writer, who added that the “real beauty is how customisable it all is”.

“Stems can be taken apart and made shorter or longer while petals and leaves can be repositioned to make the unique bouquet of your dreams,” they noted. “The shapes and colours of the petals are beautifully realistic and look great arranged in a vase or jar at home – we had several compliments from visitors on ours”. A great design to have on display.

Lego botanical collection bird of paradise: £78.50, Amazon.co.uk

With 1,173 pieces, this buildable bird of paradise offers you the chance to create a unique display for your home. Inspired by the species, it features orange flowers and eyecatching laves – both of which can be repositioned to be in the exact position you like, and it offers hours of fun. Similarly, we think this would make a lovely gift for any Lego enthusiast.

Lego botanical collection bonsai: £44.99, Lego.com

Bonsai trees are notoriously difficult to look after, but we think this buildable model is just perfect. It measures 18cm in height, making it a great model to have on show, and it’s customisable. You can choose between green leaves or pink blossoms depending on what you think looks best, or change your display with the seasons if you wish.

