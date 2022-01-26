While it might feel like Christmas was just yesterday, it’s now time to start thinking about gifting for Valentine’s Day. And while the day has traditionally been reserved for a partner, it needn’t be – you may find yourself wanting to treat your gal pal or a relative.

Whoever you’re celebrating this 14 February, we think something sparkly goes a little further than flowers. Nothing provides the same amount of joy as a jewellery piece that they will reach for time and again. If chosen well, it’ll be a daily wear that constantly reminds them of you.

When gifting jewellery, it’s always worth having their taste in the forefront – do they wear gold, silver or rose gold? Do they favour understated designs, or prefer something super maximalist? Once you’ve nailed your criteria, your present will undoubtedly be worn time and again rather than ending up collecting dust in the back of their jewellery box.

And although the saying goes that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, there are plenty of other ways to symbolise your love. Similarly, while we would always recommend sticking to pieces that are timeless, but, if it is the trends you’re interested in, zodiac designs and initial and nameplate necklaces are all making waves.

But, to prevent you from feeling overwhelmed by the amount of choice on offer, we’ve put together a carefully curated guide and done the heavy lifting for you – be that a personalised piece or a ring you hope they’ll never take off. These are the Valentine’s Day jewellery gifts we think they’ll fall in love with.

Read more:

How we tested

If you’re wondering how we put this selection together, we paid close attention to packaging, as well as of course how well-made each item was. Similarly, the price point was important to us, with the majority of our picks coming in at under £100. You’re sure to dazzle your recipient with one of these finds – trust us when we say that these pieces are worth their weight in gold.

The best jewellery gifts for Valentine’s Day for 2022 are:

V by Laura Vann ophelia gold stud earrings Best: Stud earrings Rating: 10/10 V by Laura Vann is a great destination for affordable yet well-made jewellery pieces, so we’d certainly recommend it as a brand to bookmark when it comes to gifting. Inspired by Art Deco designs, these crystal studs are timeless yet glamourous. If you’re looking for a jewellery item they will wear every day, you simply cannot go wrong with studs. While we opted to wear these alongside three hoop earrings to complement our ear party, they looked particularly chic when worn solo on our lobes. Similarly, should your Valentine have their cartilage pierced, we think one of these would look pretty worn there too. The gemstone is a perfect size and they are beautifully made – a simple yet lovely sparkly addition to their collection and a gift they’ll cherish. As with all V by Laura Vann jewellery, these arrived beautifully packaged in a jewellery box. Buy now £ 35 , Vbylauravann.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Heavenly Necklaces the silver mon cœur necklace Best: For something sparkly Rating: 9/10 The first thing that impressed us about our delivery from Heavenly Necklaces was the packaging – it came neatly wrapped in tissue paper. And things only got better when we open the box up. This necklace seriously has the wow factor. The way in which the gems catch the light is quite something and it looks far more high end and glamourous than the price tag suggests. It comes in three different sizes – 15in, 16in and 18in – and we opted for 16in and found it to be a good length for something in between a choker and long chain. This is the perfect way to gift something as sparkly as diamonds without putting too big a dent in your bank account. It’s an ideal date night piece that we’d recommend your Valentine wears with an all black outfit. Should you really be after a blow-the-budget option, you can also buy the matching fine hoops (£105, Heavenlynecklaces.com). Buy now £ 120 , Heavenlynecklaces.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dower & Hall bleacher necklace chain Best: Simple chain necklace Rating: 8/10 You cannot beat a simple chain, it’s something that is likely to be worn every single day and can be layered with more statement pieces, such as this St. Christopher necklace (£130, Dowerandhall.com). This particular necklace from Dower & Hall is just the right amount of delicate. It is available in silver and gold, so there’s something for every metal preference too. And you can choose the chain length depending on what you think they’ll like the most – we opted for the smallest one as we thought it would give more options when it comes to styling. Should you want to make it a little more personal, we’d recommend adding this hammered heart pendant (£45, Dowerandhall.com), which can be engraved for free. As for the packaging, you can choose whether it comes in a soft travel pouch or a ribboned gift box, so you can send it directly to your recipient if you won’t be seeing them on Valentine’s Day. It’s also worth noting that the brand also offers a 12-month warranty, so should the unlikely happen and something goes wrong with your piece, Dower & Hall will repair or replace it, free of charge. A really lovely gift that comes in at under £50. Buy now £ 45 , Dowerandhall.com Ana Luisa rope bold Best: Statement ring Rating: 9/10 Even the simplest of outfits can be elevated with a great set of rings, with statement designs serving as a seriously eye-catching addition. And this example certainly does just that. In terms of its size, it’s the right amount of chunky and can be worn on its own or alongside other stacking rings, depending on your giftee’s current collection. We also found that it didn’t fade in colour despite wearing it daily for a number of months. Much like the other brands featured here, Ana Luisa serves as a lovely label to know thanks to the neat packaging the pieces arrive in. Certainly one to bear in mind for future special occasions too. Buy now £ 53 , Analuisa.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Seol + Gold thick curved creole hoops Best: Hoop earrings Rating: 9/10 If you’re yet to be acquainted with Seol + Gold, now’s the time. Its range of affordable designs makes it one of our go-to online jewellery shops for buying gifts for ourselves as well as others. And the best thing of all is the fact it offers free replating for life, which is a nice way to ensure the life cycle of any jewellery can be extended. Should you be in the market for a pair of hoops for your loved one, it really is the place to go thanks to its huge offering. It’s this pair that stood out to us the most though. Chunky, but not overly so, these hoops are a good size and can be worn with other hoops or earrings. Buy now £ 29.95 , Seolgold.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Daisy Jewellery stacked rope ring 18ct gold plate Best: Stacking ring Rating: 9/10 This is yet another one of our favourite destinations for all things jewellery and its ring game is seriously strong. This rope design is a great choice for stacking or wearing alone, but however they choose to wear it, your Valentine is unlikely to want to take it off. This one is silver, but it’s also available in gold (£49, Daisyjewellery.com) should your loved one prefer. We stacked it alongside the open curb chain ring (£45, Daisyjewellery.com), which would make a nice set should you wish to spend a little extra. If you’re unsure of the exact size, we’d recommend taking a look at the brand’s helpful size guide, which should be able to help. If not, you can exchange it with ease. All of the jewellery from Daisy Jewellery arrives in its signature gift packaging, but you can also add a gift message should you wish. Buy now £ 35 , Daisyjewellery.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Posh Totty Designs CZ zodiac disc necklace Best: Personalised zodiac necklace Rating: 9/10 As we said, zodiac signs on jewellery are all the rage. So, should the love in your life be into all things astrology, this star sign necklace is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. The pendant features a zodiac constellation, engraved using crystals. Depending on your giftees metal preference, you can choose between silver, gold or rose gold, and there are three different chain lengths to choose from – 18in, 24in and 30in – with our favourite being the shortest. Handmade in Brighton, this independent jeweller is a firm favourite of ours for all things gifting. All its pieces are consistently well made and this one would make a lovely sentimental present. Buy now £ 63 , Poshtottydesigns.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Daphine XL mili hoops Best: Large gold hoops Rating: 9/10 Daphine is all about creating jewellery that acts as a luxurious daily companion. The brand is not driven by fashion trends, but rather each creative collection is produced to be classic and timeless. These hoop earrings are a prime example of that ethos. While these certainly caught our eye when we first saw them online, they impressed us more when we tried them on. Daphine has certainly nailed the design of these hoops: they’re the ideal size in that they’re just large enough to make an impact, but dainty and delicate enough to be worn on a daily basis. Owing to the fastener, they take a little getting used to when putting in and taking out. Should your Valentine not be a big-hoop fan, you can get the same design in a smaller size (£55, Daphine.com). Buy now £ 65 , Daphine.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Loel & Co silver long link bracelet Best: Chain bracelet Rating: 8/10 Chunky chain jewellery was hugely popular last year, and, frankly, we’re still obsessed. If your lover or bestie is looking for a bracelet this Valentine’s Day, then this interlocking one by Loel & Co, a small family-run business that’s passionate about jewellery, is the one to go for. It feels high-quality, despite its relatively low price point, and can be layered with more delicate bracelets or a watch. Depending on their metal preference, it comes in both silver and gold (£45, Loel.co.uk). Buy now £ 42 , Leoel.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hey Harper Ivy necklace Best: Waterproof necklace Rating: 8/10 If your giftee is yet to be acquainted with Hey Harper, now’s the time to introduce them. The brand was founded on the mission to create affordable jewellery that doesn’t discolour after just a few wears. Its durable and waterproof pieces have not disappointed us yet. This necklace looks the same price as many very similar high-end designs and we were impressed how it didn’t tarnish despite being worn in the shower and during swims. Plus, it comes with one-year warranty, should any colour changes occur, although we suspect this is highly unlikely to happen. It looks nice when paired with other dainty necklaces or on its own, making it ideal for every jewellery lover. Best of all, it arrived in a fun metallic silver box. Certainly this is a brand to commit to memory. Buy now £ 30 , Heyharper.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oliver Bonas alphabet twisted initial silver pendant necklace Best: Initial necklace Rating: 8/10 Initial necklaces have adorned the necks of numerous A-list celebrities of late and this affordable design serves as a way of tapping into this trend. It would make a particularly sentimental gift if bought for a new parent wishing to wear their child’s initial around their neck. Alternatively, it’s a nice choice for their own name. The letter is dainty and we love the twisted design, which makes it a little different to others we’ve seen, and the chain is delicate. It’s the perfect everyday piece they’ll be sure to love. Should you opt for this, it’s worth noting that this one doesn’t come gift-wrapped, so we’d recommend buying the small gift box and tissue paper (£1, Oliverbonas) as well. Buy now £ 24 , Oliverbonas.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

