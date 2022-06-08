The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Lego’s new 3,000 piece rollercoaster is mega – here’s everything you need to know

Measuring nearly 1m in height and featuring two loops, this is an impressive model

Eva Waite-Taylor
Wednesday 08 June 2022 13:04
<p>Build your very own theme park in your bedroom</p>

Build your very own theme park in your bedroom

(The Independent)

Calling all Lego fans and theme park lovers, the notorious toy brand has just dropped a brand new 3,756-piece buildable rollercoaster.

This is not the company’s first rodeo in the world of coasters, in fact, the company has created 10 thrilling rides. But, the latest design is its tallest one yet and features not one, but two loops. And it’s Lego’s first gravity-powered ride.

As you’d expect, the new model boasts an array of impressive and fun features and details, including a height chart, control panel and a magnetic launch system.

Similarly, it comes with 11 minifigures, with five of the riders even having reversible heads to show their different reactions.

If all this has got you excited, read on for everything there is to know about the buildable model, including price and release date.

Read more:

Lego loop coaster 10303: £344.99, Lego.com – available from 5 July

(Lego)
  • Price: £344.99
  • Release date: 5 July
  • Model number: 1030
  • Dimensions: H92cm x W65cm x D34cm
  • Number of pieces: 3,756
  • Ages: 18+

The 3,675-piece coaster is a sight to behold. It features not one, but two loops and it’s a whopping 92cm tall when built. And the attention to detail is second to none.

The model is complete with a train, a boarding station with opening barriers and even a control panel. What’s more, you’ll spot that there’s even a camera to take pictures of people on the ride, which are then displayed at the entrance.

Of course, there’s an elevator that brings the cart to the top of the track using a crank mechanism, but it can also be upgraded with power functions. Once it reaches the top the cart makes its descent and goes around the two loops on its own.

It looks like an immense buildable model that’ll undoubtedly be great fun, and it comes with 11 minifigures and a range of accessories, including a hot dog stand and a balloon seller to complete the theme park look.

It will be available to buy from 5 July and we predict it’ll be hugely popular, so make sure you act fast.

Available from 5 July

