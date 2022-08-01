Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lego has just released the latest vehicle in its “Icons” range and it’s a tribute to an American classic, the Chevrolet Camaro Z28.

This minature recreation of the 1969 vintage car model is a 1,456-piece build aimed at adults, and it comes with plenty of intricate and customisable features included.

It can even be tailored to your personal preferences, with options for a hard roof or convertible as well as three different options for racing stripes.

Under the hood, authentic features include a detailed V8 engine, working steering and opening doors, plus an opening bonnet as well.

If you want to find out how to buy set #10304 and how much it costs then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Lego Chevrolet Camaro Z28: £149.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Price: £149.99

£149.99 Model number: #10304

#10304 Dimensions: H10cm, W14cm, D36cm

H10cm, W14cm, D36cm Number of pieces: 1,456

1,456 Ages: 18+

The two-seater “pony” comes with a fully detailed interior as well as a black colour scheme and silver alloys. The headlights can be converted to either classic or hideaway styles and would make a perfect gift for the petrol head in your life as an impressive display piece.

Not only does the Camaro set come with the usual details of other iconic vehicles, it even has a more personal touch, with accessories including furry dice and a printed tile depicting an automotive magazine, plus a choice of two number plates to add to the car.

Lego has plenty of other classic vehicles as part of its “Icons” range, including the Volkswagen T2 Campervan (£139.99, Lego.com) and the Porsche 911 (£124.99, Lego.com). You can find the whole range on Lego’s website to find out more.

