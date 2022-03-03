Whether you’re a self-confessed Italophile or an avid collector of nostalgic automotives, we’ve got some good news for you: Lego has teamed up with Vespa to create a model inspired by the iconic Sixties scooter.

Created to mark Vespa’s 75th anniversary, the set is part of Lego’s creator series and has more than 1,000 parts, meaning it’s aimed specifically at adults – although we think it could make a fun project for parents and kids to work on together, too.

Packed with special features, the Vespa 125 set comes in a luscious pale blue hue, which was one of the very first colours the Italian scooter was made in. It measures just over 22cm (8.5in) high, 12cm (4.5in) long and 35cm (13.5in) wide when fully assembled, making it an impressive and attractive ornament for any shelf.

Speaking of the new launch, Florian Muller, senior designer at the Lego Group, said that working with Vespa was an “incredible experience”. “Recreating the details of the original model to celebrate the classic 1960’s Vespa was one of my favourite parts of designing this set,” he said. “It offered me a chance to step back in time and let my imagination flow while designing, and we hope the experience is the same for fans.”

Ready to say “ciao” to this super stylish Lego kit? Here’s everything you need to know, from what’s included to how much it costs and where to buy it.

Read more:

Lego Vespa 125: £89.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Price: £89.99

£89.99 Number of pieces: 1,106 pieces

1,106 pieces Ages: 18+

Get a taste of genuine Italian style with the new Lego Vespa 125 model inspired by the famous Vespa Piaggio.

The 1,106-piece set comes in pastel blue – a very rare Lego colour that’s sure to appeal to building fans – and is bursting with sophisticated design touches to replicate the authentic features seen on the original scooter.

The model features a bike basket with a bunch of flowers, spare wheel, removable engine cover, brick-built engine, kickstand, working steering wheel and even a period-correct rider helmet and license plate.

Whether you’re a Lego fan, lover of the Italian bike or want something a little different to display, this model is sure to be one that will take pride of place in your home.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Lego, try the links below:

Looking for more recommendations? Read our guide to the best Lego sets for adults