Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Lego has re-launched its galaxy explorer spaceship – here’s how to shop the nostalgic set

Celebrate Lego’s 90th anniversary with the 1979 re-make

Lois Borny
Monday 01 August 2022 16:24
<p>It includes two engines that can lift off from the ship </p>

It includes two engines that can lift off from the ship

(The Independent)

Calling all long-serving Lego fans – it’s time for some pretty stratispheric levels of nostalgia. Landing a whole 43 years after the origional, Lego has re-released a new version of its 1979 galaxy explorer and it’s bigger and better than ever.

This exciting blast from the past celebrates the beloved brand’s 90th anniversary which will take place on 10 August – and after 90 years of astronomically popular brick-by-brick creations, what better way to celebrate than honouring a classic.

Designed for adults, the 1,254-piece set boasts familiar features to the OG build, including the rover and classic blue and grey colour scheme, while there’s four minifigures and a robot companion to hop on board.

Whether you remember sitting down with the classic set as a kid, or you’re keen to add a classic to your ever-expanding collection, we’ve detailed everything you need to blast into nostalgia with the seminal spaceship set.

Read more:

Lego’s galaxy explorer: £89.99, Lego.com

(Lego)
  • Price: £89.99
  • Model number: #10497
  • Number of pieces: 1,254
  • Ages: 18+

Forty three years after the original edition was released, Lego’s collectable edition of the galaxy explorer has touched down once more. The design mirrors the classic blue, grey and yellow of the 1979 origional, while the ship boasts familiar features – though it is, of course, a more slimlined upgrade.

Included is an extendable ramp and compartment for the surface rover, while the cockpit houses living quarters and two beds and the necessary gadgetry to control the ship, with room for the four astronauts and their robot companion.

The build even includes two engines that will lift off from the ship in case of solo missions and, when finished, your masterpiece can be elevated by three retractable landing legs.

Buy now

Other Lego sets you can buy

Lego Nasa space shuttle discovery: £159.99, Lego.com

(Lego)
  • Price: £159.99
  • Model number: #10283
  • Number of pieces: 2,354
  • Ages: 18+

To elevate your space-themed collection, this re-creation of the Nasa space shuttle discovery includes a robot arm, moveable aperture door and mini-Hubble Telescope, which even features solar panels that move. In our review, our tester noted how the set should remind avid Lego fans of space shuttle builds from childhood, and added: “The detail throughout this 2,354-piece set is astonishing and you’ll definitely want to play with it once its built, rather than stick it on a shelf.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on Lego and other toys and games, try the links below:

Got a need for speed? Lego’s has released a Ferrari Daytona SP3 set that’s packed with features

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in