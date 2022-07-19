The Atari 2600 is one of the most iconic home video games consoles ever made and now Lego has announced a new set to commemorate Atari’s 50th anniversary.

Lego has been building elaborate gaming-themed Lego sets for a while, such as the Nintendo Entertainment System (£199,99, Lego.com), and now it’s taken on another icon of the Eighties. Not only does this new set feature Atari’s home console but a replica of the system’s joystick that can even articulate like the real thing.

The 2600 was first introduced to living rooms in 1977 and the new Lego set is based on the four-switch revision which debuted in 1980. The platform was responsible for popularising major titles - and also helped cause the video game crash of 1983 but the less said about that, the better.

Miniature 3D recreations of three of Atari’s titles, Asteroids, Centipede and Adventure, are also included as part of the set, as well as cartridges of each title, which can be inserted into the console and storage cases.

To find out how to buy Lego’s Atari 2600 set, what features are included and when it will be available then keep on reading.

Lego Atari 2600 set: £209.99, Lego.com – available 1 August 2022

(Lego)

Price: £209.99

£209.99 Model number: #10306

#10306 Dimensions: H8cm, W33cm, D22cm

H8cm, W33cm, D22cm Number of pieces: 2,532

2,532 Ages: 18+

The Lego Atari 2600 not only comes complete with a faux lacquered wood casing but also includes three game cartridges, as well as a moveable joystick.

There’s even a secret compartment inside the console itself that reveals a diorama of a games room that looks like it was ripped straight out of the Eighties. Each game that comes included with the system also includes a model display of each game, as well as illustrations of the game on each of the three cartridges, that can be inserted into the 2600, as well a a makeshift shelf.

The set is currently priced at £209.99 and will be available to purchase on 1 August 2022.

Other Lego sets you can buy

If you’re looking for a similar gaming-themed set to transport you back to the Eighties, then Lego also has a recreation of Nintendo’s first home console, the entertainment system.

(Lego)

The set is a similar size and also includes a cartridge of the original Super Mario Bros as well as a TV set featuring a revolving recreation of the first level. In our round-up of the best gaming-themed Lego sets, we described the set as “a glorious tribute to Nintendo’s long video game history and a challenging but rewarding build for older fans that deserves to sit on your shelf.”

