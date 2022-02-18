Lego and Mercedes launch F1 set inspired by Lewis Hamilton’s 2021 car

It’s an exciting time for Formula 1 fans, with the past week seeing the competing teams launch all-new cars for the 2022 season, as well as Netflix confirming a date for the latest series of Drive to Survive.

One of the most eagerly-anticipated car unveils in the lead up to this year’s World Driving Championships is from Mercedes-AMG. Due to launch tomorrow at 9am, the brand-new car will be driven by team members Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. But regardless of whether you’ve newly converted to the sport thanks to the popular Netflix show, or are a long-standing F1 fanatic, Lego have got you covered.

The toy-giant has been busy immortalising cars from some of the sport’s biggest teams. Most recently, it launched a build of the all-new 2022 McLaren car which is said to be a replica of what we’ll see on the race circuit this year.

Now, one of Lego’s newest additions to its Speed Champions range is a Mercedes-AMG racing set. As well as containing two diving minifigures and a Project One hybrid car, you can also build an inspired replica of the team’s 2021 W12 car that took part in last year’s races.

It’s a tribute to one of the most thrilling and intense season’s of the modern hybrid era, making it great for display. Available to buy from 1 March, we’ve got everything you need to know about the build.

Lego Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E performance and project one: £34.99, Lego.com – available on 1 March

Helping kids and adults get excited for the racing season, the two replica vehicles are new additions to Lego’s popular Speed Champions range and also come with two driver minifigures, each with a racing helmet, wig and wrench.

The model is an inspired replica of the Mercedes F1 W12 racing car from 2021 which saw Lewis Hamilton to second place on the podium during last year’s World Driving Championships – though the less said about that final race in Abu Dhabi the better.

The additional car in the set is the Mercedes Project One hyper car, built last year with an F1 turbo engine but not yet road legal.

It’s set to be a relatively easy build at just 564-pieces, and has been designed for racing fans aged nine and above with the cars measuring 4cm high, 19cm long and 7cm wide. As well as the standard printed instructions, there’s also a fun interactive building guide through the Lego Building app that allows you to zoom, rotate and view each model from all angles as you assemble.

Sound exciting? Pit crew get ready, and drivers, start your engines as the Mercedes-AMG racing set is available soon.

Available from 1 March

