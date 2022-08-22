Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s August and we’re just recovering from another heatwave but yes, we’re already thinking about advent calendars – and, if you want to avoid the last-minute Christmas shopping panic, you should be too.

No longer merely the prerogative of sweet treats, advent calendars have seen beauty brands, homeware shops and toy retailers, including Lego, step up their game in recent years.

The festive excitement is already mounting with the Danish brick brand’s unveiling of four new advent calendars for 2022. Comprising Star Wars, Harry Potter, city and friends themed sets, the range is perfect for a creative countdown to Christmas.

‘Potterheads’ will delight in recreating scenes from the film franchise while fans of Star Wars will have 16 mini builds to display come Christmas Day.

Available to pre-order from 1 September, the sets each have 24 festive surprises behind their doors and cost between £21.99 and £29.99. Here’s everything you need to know about the Lego advent calendars.

Lego Star Wars advent calendar: £29.99, Lego.com – available to pre-order 1 September

(Lego)

Perfect for young fans of the films, this 329-piece building set comprises five minifigures, three droid figures and 16 mini builds – making it ideal for a festive display.

Inside, kids will find crowd-pleasing characters such as C-3PO and R2-D2 in Christmas jumpers, as well as 10 mini-build vehicles, including the Bad Batch shuttle, Hoth AT-ST and more.

The assorted builds will supply hours of fun as children countdown to Christmas day by playing out Star Wars stories.

Available to pre-order 1 September

Lego Harry Potter advent calendar: £29.99, Lego.com – available to pre-order 1 September

(Lego)

Inject some magic into your kids’ Christmas countdown with this advent calendar. Made up of 24 surprise daily gifts from the film franchise, every three toys will make a scene from one of the films, in chronological order.

Behind the doors, kids will find seven mini-figures, including Harry Potter, Sirius Black and Moaning Myrtle, as well as bonus games and classic items from the movies.

What’s more, the figures and builds can be integrated into any other Lego Harry Potter sets, so your kids can enjoy the calendar’s goodies year-round.

Available to pre-order 1 September

Lego friends advent calendar: £21.99, Lego.com – available to pre-order 1 September

(Lego)

Part of the bestselling Lego friends collection, this 312-piece advent calendar celebrates Christmas with a trip to a festive market.

Join Olivia and her family behind 24 festive doors, where kids will find four figures, including Santa, to act out stories. Whether played together or used as decorations, the mini dolls and micro builds include a snowman, ice-skating scene, karaoke, reindeer and Santa’s sleigh.

Available to pre-order 1 September

Lego city advent calendar: £21.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

There’s a festive surprise behind each door in Lego’s city 287-piece advent calendar. Including fan-favourite city characters such as Billy, Maddy, Mr Produce, Tippy and Raze, plus a Santa figure – there’s plenty of imaginative fun to be had.

Fold down the snowy winter wonderland playmat to set the scene, as buildable toys, accessories and minifigures are revealed during the 24-day countdown.

Available to pre-order 1 September

