The John Lewis Christmas advert is out, festive food orders are open, and baubles are lining the shelves. Yes, the countdown to Christmas is officially on – and it’s time to shop the best advent calendars.

Whether it’s beauty advent calendars from the likes of Space NK or M&S, a glamorous jewellery countdown from Astrid & Miyu and Missoma, or a beer and gin calendar to capture the party season spirit, there’s an advent calendar for everyone.

While the festive tradition of chocolate advent calendars remains, the grown-ups now have far more choice when it comes to a more indulgent December. But with the market growing year by year, which one should you invest in?

The IndyBest team have been reviewing advent calendars for years, committing the cardinal Christmas sin and opening each door ahead of December. From wine and gin-fueled offerings to kids’ calendars (think Squishmallows and Lego), the team and I have found all the best calendars to buy in 2025.

With just three weeks until festivities begin, these are the top advent calendars to shop ahead of 1 December – tried and tested.

Best kids’ Christmas advent calendar – Lego Minecraft advent calendar: £24, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lego )

This year’s A Minecraft Movie was a hit among kids – and we’re sure any child would love to count down to the big day with this Lego advent calendar.

open image in gallery The best kids’ advent calendar for 2025 ( Sarah Dawson/The Independent )

Taking the top spot in the guide to the best kids’ Christmas advent calendars, parenting writer Sarah Dawson said: “Behind each door you’ll find a minifigure to play with (including Alex, Steve and, my personal favourite, a villager dressed up as Santa) or a mini model to build.” A guide to building each character is included, and it’s compatible with other Lego sets, so it promises play beyond December.

Best beauty advent calendar: Sephora favourites beauty advent calendar, £225, Sephora.co.uk

open image in gallery I used all the included products on my face, body and hair ( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

Beauty advent calendars are big business – and The Independent’s beauty writer Lucy Smith has reviewed dozens for 2025. Fending off tough competition from the likes of Lookfantastic and John Lewis, Sephora impressed her the most. “With one more product than last year and 24 full-sizes, this calendar is a must for modern beauty lovers, including plenty of young brands like Clomana, Tower 28 and Merit,” she said. Worth nearly £1,000 but yours for £225, the beauty giant’s calendar offers excellent value for money.

Best men’s advent calendar: Liberty men’s grooming advent calendar: £260, Libertylondon.com

open image in gallery Liberty men's advent calendar 2025 ( Liberty )

Audience editor Samuel Mathewson has been busy reviewing the best men’s advent calendars, and Liberty’s line-up impressed him most. “Grooming products are exceptionally good value, with notable inclusions from expensive brands like Augustinus Bader and Malin + Goetz,” he said.

“You’ll get a 15ml bottle of Augustinus Bader’s beloved but expensive the cream (£77, Cultbeauty.co.uk) and Malin + Goetz’s recovery treatment oil (£72, Selfridges.com), so the calendar is very good value.” Better yet, there are accessories like a perfumed ceramic tablet and mini incense.

Best jewellery advent calendar: Estella Bartlett advent calendar: £195, Estellabartlett.com

open image in gallery ( Estella Bartlett )

From beloved labels like Astrid & Miyu to A-lister favourite Missoma, I’ve been reviewing the best jewellery advent calendars for years. And once again, Estella Bartlett’s offering comes out on top. At £195, it’s slightly more affordable than others available, and is gorgeously packaged in a neat white box with a red ribbon.

open image in gallery From timeless pieces to special festive additions, this has something for everyone ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

You’ll find 12 pieces of jewellery inside, spanning minimalist styles and statement designs. Highlights include the oversized shell-inspired earrings and a chunky necklace, complete with a matching bracelet. This would make a lovely gift for you or a loved one.

Best beer advent calendar: Best of British Beer advent calendar: £69.99, Bestofbritishbeer.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Best of British Beer )

For a very hoppy Christmas, the best beer advent calendar could be just the ticket. Beer enthusiast Tamara Hinson tested tempting offerings from the likes of Menkind and Brewdog. But it was Best of British Beer’s calendar that stole the crown.

open image in gallery There are 24 different breweries represented from all over the country in this advent calendar ( Tamara Hinson/The Independent )

“With its great selection of beers, this advent calendar won’t fail to deliver,” noted Tamara. “What sets this calendar apart is the range of included breweries. Beers range from hazy IPAs (guaranteed crowd-pleasers) to fruity beers that will appeal to those who love a hoppy tipple (the chocolate honeycomb stout from Seven Bro7hers brewery, for example).” The generous mix of 330ml, 440ml and 500ml bottles boosts its appeal.

Best wine advent calendar: Virgin Wines mixed wine advent calendar 2025: £99.99, Virginwines.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Virgin Wines )

Who wouldn’t want to count down to Christmas with a curated wine selection? Taking the spot in the review of the best wine advent calendars, Virgin Wines’ mixed wine advent calendar impressed wine and spirits writer Jonathan Hatchman with its variety and quality.

“Behind the 24 windows sits a 187ml miniature bottle of wine, spanning an accessible mix of reds, whites, rosés and a prosecco,” he said. “On Christmas Day, there’s a surprise in store: a full-size bottle of Steve Grimley ‘legacy’ shiraz anniversary. A complete and utter crowd-pleaser, you won’t be left disappointed in December with this.”

Best gin advent calendar: Drinks by the Dram premium gin advent calendar: £99.95, Masterofmalt.com

open image in gallery ( Drinks by the Dram )

Drinks by Dram’s premium gin advent calendar took the top spot in wine and spirits writer Jonathan Hatchman’s guide to the best gin advent calendars, describing it as “an absolute showstopper”.

“Inside you’ll find 25 wax-sealed 30ml samples from a range of genuinely world-class producers, including Isle of Harris, Ki No Bi Sei navy strength, which is a gorgeously sophisticated gin with fresh citrus, herbal and spicy notes, and Hernö Old Tom with delicious vanilla and cinnamon sweetness against the juniper notes,” he said. With slick presentation and a high-quality variety, it’s perfect for serious gin enthusiasts.

