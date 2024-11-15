Astrid & Miyu 12-day advent calendar
- Worth: £690
- Number of days: 12
- Metal options: Gold or silver
- Advent calendar highlights: Bold pave hoops, opal pearl charm huggies, pearl and crystal studs, opal pendant bracelet,£50 voucher
- Available: Now
- Why we love it
- Everything you need for ear stacking
- Timeless designs
- A £50 gift card is included
Helping you create the ultimate ear stack for the festive period and beyond, Astrid & Miyu’s 12-day calendar features 11 jewels (and a secret gift). This year, the box is celestial themed with night sky blue drawers and background, gold panelling and glittering cloud, moon and sun detailing. Evergreen rather than festive, the sturdy box can be repurposed as jewellery storage post-Christmas.
From glitzy pearl and crystal studs that elevate your everyday look to crystal-adorned huggies and a matching crystal barbell that captures the light beautifully, the line-up is brimming with staple and seasonal pieces. Adding a splash of colour, the opal pieces are standout. There’s a pair of double-layered huggies that give the illusion of a second piercing and matching curved studs that stretch along your lobe. But my favourite style is the pair of opal-adorned huggies with pearl drop charms. This year, the calendar goes beyond just ear stacking with a delicate opal charm bracelet and matching opal pendant necklace to complete your look.
The sparkly crystal pieces and occasion-ready opal designs will serve you well through party season, but Astrid & Miyu has done well to make the pieces feel classic and timeless for year-round wear. If some of the styles are not to your taste, they’ll make lovely gifts, helping you get your money’s worth. Adding the final flourish, there’s even a £50 gold coin and voucher for choosing your own piece or gift for another either in-store or online.
It’s available in silver and gold metals and the pieces inside add up to a total worth of nearly £700.