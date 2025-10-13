The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Missoma’s jewellery advent calendar is the best for trendy pieces
The likes of Bella Hadid and Kate Middleton regularly wear jewellery from this brand
If you thought a beauty-filled advent calendar was decadent, you’re clearly yet to indulge in the glitzy world of the best jewellery advent calendars – and Missoma has just unveiled its coveted line-up for 2025.
Missoma – the brand beloved by the likes of Kate Middleton and Bella Hadid – was an early adopter of jewellery advent calendars, having released one annually since 2019. Treating you to 12 pieces during December, it really is the gift that keeps on giving. Rather than chocolates that are devoured in the moment and skincare that will be depleted by January, the contents of its calendars can be enjoyed long after the festivities are over.
Letting you countdown to the big day in the best way, inside you’ll find everything from everyday gold plated necklaces and party-ready earrings, to limited-edition pieces from collaborations with Lucy Williams and Harris Reed.
Despite tough competition from Astrid & Miyu and Estella Bartlett, Missoma’s calendars are always highly anticipated – and consistently sell out. As for 2025, its flagship 12-day countdown is available in gold or silver metals, and sets you back £495 – but the contents are worth nearly £1,000. As per tradition, the A-lister favourite has also unveiled an opulent solid gold version that’s worth nearly £2,000.
I’ve been reviewing jewellery advent calendars for years, assessing if they actually offer good value for money. So, I got my hands on Missoma’s latest offering to see how it compared to previous years and competitors.
How I tested
This year, the 12-day calendar costs £495, which is £100 more expensive than last year – however, it’s also worth £100 more. To see if it’s worth your investment, I unboxed the Missoma calendar ahead of festivities, assessing it on the following criteria:
- Quality: I wanted high-quality products that lived up to their marketing.
- Value for money: Considering the appeal of each product and the cost of the calendar, I weighed up whether the jewellery advent calendar offered good value for money. I also considered how much the calendar saves you on the pieces inside.
- Variety: I also considered how well each jewellery piece could elevate my festive wardrobe. Equally, I assessed how timeless the designs are and whether they’d last me long beyond Christmas into the New Year.
1Missoma jewellery advent calendar, gold
- Overall worth : £928
- Number of days : 12
- Metal options : Gold or silver
- Available : Now
- Why we love it
- Crowd-pleasing selection
- Lots of everyday staples
- Well-crafted gold-plated pieces
- Trend-led and timeless designs
- Take note
- Box isn't as reusable as others on the market
- Lacks statement pieces
Packaging
The label’s gold offering is always the most popular and, while the 2025 calendar is among the most expensive on the market (it costs £495), it does boast an overall value of £928. As always, the contents are packaged in an FSC-certified keepsake box, with gold-handled doors that open to reveal 12 boxes. Each of the 12 jewellery pieces and surprise gift (more on that later) come in a reusable pouch. While the calendar is sturdy and durable, I would have preferred drawers over boxes to ensure its use as storage beyond Christmas.
The thoughtful design is subtly festive and takes inspiration from celestial prints – think stars, suns and eyes alongside stripes, checks and kaleidoscopes patterns. Unlike last year, there’s no vanity mirror.
What’s inside?
Inside, you’ll find timeless staples, glitzy evening jewels and trend-led pieces spanning necklaces, earrings, bracelets and cuffs. The crowd-pleasing selection includes understated pieces like the beaded mini hoop earrings and beaded stone chain bracelet, in addition to more unique styles like the magma gemstone charm bracelet and molten ear cuff.
Missoma is famous for its high-profile collaborations, be it with Le Specs or Rouje. But its two most famous collections are those with British fashion designer Harris Reed and influencer Lucy Williams. The calendar features two pieces from each of these: the viral “In Good Hands” pearl bracelet and the malachite choker with a beautiful hand cut emerald gemstone.
Further highlights include the cord opalite pendant necklace which adds some edge to a simple outfit (the nineties style is big news this season), and the tennis charm mini hoop earrings for some everyday glamour.
Value for money
The calendar offers impressive value for money, with the pearl bracelet worth £115 alone and the magma gemstone bracelet costing £98 when bought individually. I’ve shopped at Missoma for years and its gold-plated pieces really do stand the test of time – a pair of gold hoop earrings I purchased four years ago are still as shiny and arresting as the day they arrived. Better yet, a £50 gift card is included, which can go toward your next Missoma purchase.
That being said, I would have liked a couple more statement pieces in the calendar to boost its overall worth. While you’re kitted out for understated hoops and delicate bracelets, the calendar is lacking when it comes to chunky earrings and rings, for example.
Is Missoma’s jewellery advent calendar worth it?
Bridging the divide between the high street and luxury brands, Missoma has long been a favourite for high-quality, relatively affordable and trend-led jewellery pieces. The 2025 calendar is no exception, combining unique styles from limited-edition collaborations with more everyday pieces. The calendar nods to trends like pearls and cord necklaces, but retains a classic feel thanks to additions like the stone stud earrings and double chain bracelet. If you’re after statement, chunky pieces of jewellery, then look elsewhere – but if you’re looking for quality and everyday wearability, Missoma won’t disappoint.
