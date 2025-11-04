Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The UK’s equivalent to Hallmark movies, the John Lewis Christmas TV advert has finally arrived – officially marking the start of the festive period. After last year’s lukewarm reception, the stalwart is back to form with a tearjerking tale of a father and son bond, set to a nostalgic soundtrack.

The advert has introduced us to plenty of memorable characters over the years (including Buster the bouncing dog and Edgar the excitable dragon), but the 2025 addition has a more grown-up feel. On Christmas Day, a dad walk sadly past his son who has headphones in. While cleaning up the discarded wrapping under the tree, he discovers a gift from his son addressed to him.

Inside, it’s a vinyl of a nineties dance track that floods him with memories of his youth spent clubbing. Across the dance floor, he spots his son who transforms into a toddler, then a newborn baby in his arms. Marking the passing of time and the power of music, the heartwarming ending sees father and son embracing by the Christmas tree.

The songs in John Lewis’ Christmas advert always make the music charts (see Lily Allen cover Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know and Elton John singing Your Song). This year, the 1990s dance icon Alison Limerick’s Where Love Lives is reimagined by Labrinth.

With beauty advent calendars selling out, supermarket food deliveries open and now the John Lewis advert out, the countdown to Christmas is officially on. Showcasing what John Lewis does best, the advert is brimming with gifting inspiration, from headphones and vinyl players to party season clothing and decorations. We’ve rounded up the best featured products to shop – plus, where to watch the advert.

Watch the John Lewis Christmas TV advert 2025 now

First look at John Lewis Christmas advert 2025

The iconic British retailer unveiled its Christmas TV earlier than ever for 2025. This year, there was also one major change. John Lewis and Waitrose – who are connected through a shared partnership company – have made standalone Christmas adverts, rather than a series format.

Best products to shop in John Lewis’ Christmas TV advert

John Lewis Brunswick spruce unlit Christmas tree: £200, Johnlewis.com

( John Lewis )

If you’re artificial Christmas tree-inclined, try this 6ft fir from John Lewis. Featured in both this year’s and last year’s advert, it comes unlit in four different sizes (5ft, 6ft, 7ft and 8ft). Designed in the classic conical style, the tree’s outer tips are accurately moulded and coloured in emerald-green to mimic a real tree. Simple to set up, it comes in three, slot-together sections with a metal stand. Plus, you can tweak the branches for the desired effect.

( Sony )

Worn by the son in the John Lewis Christmas 2025 advert, the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones have also garnered our senior tech critic’s approval. “The Sony WH-1000XM6 aren’t just a slight tweak on a winning formula, they might be the best all-around headphones I’ve used so far,” he said. “The sound quality, noise cancelling and general usability are all excellent.”

( John Lewis )

A luxurious gift for any music lover this Christmas, Technics’ silver turntable was the star of the show in the John Lewis Christmas advert. With the help of Alison Limerick’s Where Love Lives, it helped transport the father to his youth clubbing in the nineties. The sleek record player boasts high-quality sound and features like an automatic tone arm, which helps to keep your records in top condition.

Casio retro watch: £40, Johnlewis.com

( John Lewis )

In keeping with the retro feel of the Christmas advert, the father is wearing this Casio watch. Available in silver and gold, the digital watch boasts a day and date display window.

Adidas pink court trainers: £65, Johnlewis.com

( John Lewis )

This vintage-inspired pair of Adidas trainers feature a red hued base with contrasting pink stripes. The court style is characterised by its chunky gum sole and leather upper. A thoughtful gift for a fashion lover this Christmas, the shoes are selling out fast.

Norse Projects blue jumper: £240, Johnlewis.com

( John Lewis )

Crafted from soft lambswool, this Norse Projects brightly coloured knit is just what your winter wardrobe needs. The cobalt blue finish is teamed with a ribbed crew neckline and cuffs.

