John Lewis’ Christmas shop is open – from toys to baubles, here’s what to buy

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The John Lewis Christmas shop – and the highly anticipated TV advert – are synonymous with the festive period (alongside a roast with all the trimmings, competitive family board games and buck’s fizz for breakfast, of course).

Now, the British stalwart has officially opened its doors for Christmas 2025. From the vast online offering to the snowy in-store displays, the shop showcases what John Lewis does best: Christmas gifting. This year, its collection is tinged with retro nostalgia, from dramatic candle holders to vinyl player baubles.

Some products are destined to go viral – see the toilet roll and fondant fancy baubles, or the Santa stripe wrapping paper and the pre-lit artificial tree in a ceramic pot.

“This year we are seeing customers bring real personality to how they decorate their homes,” says Lisa Cherry, Head of Christmas at John Lewis. “From playful baubles with faces to bold stripes and nostalgic character decorations – the joy is mixing tradition with a twist.”

With the increasing popularity of artificial trees, thanks to cost-effectiveness and reusability, John Lewis’ forestry shop is bigger than ever, with its tallest ever faux tree standing at a whopping 10ft. Further leaning into this maximalist trend, there’s an emphasis on statement staircase styling (think bauble garlands) and mantelpiece-scaping, with cascading mistletoe and brass bells. Elsewhere, stripe and harlequin patterns are reflected across the range – basically, go big or go home.

Whether you’re looking to get ahead on Christmas gifting or stock up on decorations before they sell out, here are the highlights from John Lewis’ Christmas shop 2025.

Get in the festive spirit with our round-up of the best beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2025