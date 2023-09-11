18 best advent calendars for kids 2023: Uncover toys, chocolate treats and more

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Advent calendars are one of the best traditions at Christmas, capturing all the anticipation and magic in the ritual. Although cardboard options with nativity scenes are still very valid, advent calendars have come a long way in recent years, and there are options especially for kids to countdown to Christmas, whatever their interest.

Of course, there are chocolate advent calendars, as well as dairy-free and vegan advent calendars, but if you don’t want them to have chocolate for breakfast every day, there are many other options.

There are advent calendars where you get a toy a day, with each piece adding to a scene you create. There are beauty advent calendars for kids, ones featuring fidget toys, ones themed around almost every kids’ character you can name, from Bluey to Barbie, and there are reusable advent calendars, which might reduce your guilt when it comes to packaging.

How we tested

We recruited a team of very willing children to test advent calendars for us. In a strange scenario, kids ripped into piles of advent calendars over a period of a month… in August. We were at pains to remind them this was a once-in-a-lifetime event. The kids were concerned with how exciting the swag of goodies was inside, and the picture on the box. As perhaps a more discerning audience, us parents were looking at whether the toys were durable or a one-hit wonder, and how much the advent calendars cost.

The best kids advent calendars for 2023 are: