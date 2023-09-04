Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As parents we are told fairly often that there’s “no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing”. Whether you resist going out in the rain at all costs, or embrace the outdoors whatever the weather, your kid is going to need a waterproof coat at the very least.

First things first, not all raincoats offer the same protection. There’s actually a rating for how waterproof clothes are, from no resistance (0-5,000mm) to rain and showerproof (6,000-10,000mm) all the way up to waterproof under high pressure (20,000mm). Let’s assume you’re not sending your child out in an actual hurricane, so you’re going to be looking for the 6000-10,000mm rating.

During testing it became abundantly clear that not all raincoats offer the same levels of comfort and warmth. At the lower end of the scale is the packaway-style mac – a good old-fashioned kagoule – which is thin and only really showerproof. But these coats are massively handy to sling in a bag “just in case” as they’re light and take up virtually no space.

Then there’s 3-in-1 coats, where an outer shell can have a matching puffer jacket or fleece zipped into it. This is a great compromise if you want something to see your kid through from warm autumn days to chilly winter. Then of course there are thick waterproof winter coats.

Whatever their preferece you want it to fit well as well as protect them from the elements. So if, like us, you’ve dusted off last year’s raincoat and found it snug then we’ve narrowed your search down to the best here. We’ve included the waterproof rating on as many entries as we could as well to make your search foolproof.

How we tested

With all that in mind, we took a team of child testers and put a wardrobe’s worth of waterproof coats to the test. We’ll level with you, the child testers were predominantly preoccupied with how the coat looked – colours and designs are king.

As boring adults, we were looking for how waterproof the coats were, and how much (or little) our testers moaned about their comfort levels while wearing them. Were they overheating under the plastic, or were they complaining the cuffs were “itchy”? Were they able to move their arms freely or did they look constrained inside the coat’s thick fabric? We of course pondered durability too, and the price tag. Here are the ones that didn’t rain on our parade.

Some of the raincoats that were put through their paces by our testers (Zoe Phillimore)

The best kids’ raincoats for 2023 are: