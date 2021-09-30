A new Splatoon 3 trailer was shown during the most recent Nintendo Direct, with the first half featuring the classic multiplayer gameplay of teams competing to cover most of a map with their coloured ink. A couple new features were teased, including a crab-like mech.

The second half provided glimpses of the single-player story mode. Aside from confirming a few returning characters, like Callie and Marie, the name of the story mode was revealed to be Return of the Mammalians, suggesting that mammals (which are virtually extinct in the world of Splatoon) have somehow come back.