Warner Bros. Games revealed an all-new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action role-playing game in development by Avalanche Software, scheduled to launch on 10 February 2023.

The “Sebastian Sallow’s Dark Legacy” gameplay trailer showcases some of the darker elements players will encounter, including a closer look at the game’s more dangerous locales, sinister foes and fearsome magical creatures lurking in the shadows.

Focusing on one of Hogwarts Legacy’s optional companion questlines with Sebastian Sallow, the trailer also provides a glimpse at the “Unforgivable Curses” and difficult dilemmas players will face.

As players learn more about the Sallow family’s mystery, and decide whether to engage with, or even embrace, the dark arts, it hints at the possibility of playing as an evil precursor to Voldemort.

To find out what’s included in the deluxe and collector’s edition of Hogwarts Legacy, keep reading the rest of this article below.

What time can you pre-order ‘Hogwarts Legacy’?

Announced during Gamescom as part of opening events, the new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy ends with details about when players will be able to download the latest Harry Potter spin-off.

From 25 August at 4pm BST, Hogwarts Legacy will be available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One consoles and PC via the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam and Epic Games Store respectively. The Nintendo Switch pre-order date will be revealed soon.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering Hogwarts Legacy right now, Argos currently has listings for PlayStation 5 (£59.99, Argos.co.uk), PlayStation 4 (£59.99, Argos.co.uk), and Xbox consoles (£59.99, Argos.co.uk).

How to pre-order ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

All players that pre-order will be able to obtain the exclusive onyx hippogriff mount upon completing the relevant quest. The Hogwarts Legacy standard edition will be available for Nintendo Switch and PC for £49.99, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for £59.99 and for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for £64.99.

The Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition will be available for Nintendo Switch and PC for £59.99, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for £69.99 and for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for £74.99.

It includes 72 hours early access to the game, starting on 7 February 2023, as well as the “Dark Arts Pack”, which provides access to an exclusive wardrobe via the dark arts cosmetic set, a flying thestral mount players can ride, and access to the dark arts battle arena, where players can test their skills against waves of enemies.

The Hogwarts Legacy digital deluxe edition will be available for £74.99 across all platforms, and includes the deluxe edition content as well as the dark arts garrison hat and cross-gen digital upgrade for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles.

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ collector’s edition explained

The Hogwarts Legacy collector’s edition will be available for PC for £269.99, PlayStation and Xbox One for £274.99 and for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for £279.99 and includes the deluxe edition content, dark arts garrison hat, as well as a physical life-size floating ancient magic wand with book base, steel case, and in-game kelpie robe.

For fans wanting a first look at the contents of the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition, Avalanche unboxed it on their YouTube channel.

For more information on how to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy, visit the official website to find out more. We’ll keep this article updated as soon as all pre-orders have gone live.

