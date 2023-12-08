First look at Lego Fortnite as trailer released for Minecraft rival

Fortnite released its first cinematic trailer for its collaboration with Lego alongside the game mode’s launch on December 7.

The trailer shows how Lego’s brick-building can blend with Fortnite’s battle royale gameplay, which focuses on building, survival, and cooperative elements.

The high-profile partnership serves as a rival to Minecraft, which itself is a Lego-style block-building and crafting game, and the best-selling game of all time.

The new game mode can be accessed by launching Fortnite - which is free-to-play on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch.