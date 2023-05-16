Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hot on the heels of the game’s launch last week, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo is now back in stock at Amazon.

The highly collectible amiibo figurine can be placed on the Nintendo Switch console to unlock a bunch of different in-game rewards, such as extra weapons and exclusive paragliders. Or you can just pop it on a shelf and admire it.

Amiibo Link: Tears of the Kingdom is the latest addition to a growing selection of Zelda-themed amiibo figurines, each one commemorating a different game in the series,. Older Zelda amiibos will also unlock special items, clothing, and even a new version of Link in Tears of the Kingdom.

Read more: Tears of the Kingdom review

The long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom is an instant classic on Switch, blending open-world adventuring with physics-based puzzle-solving. Our Tears of the Kingdom review called it “exceptionally inventive and one of the best Nintendo Switch games.”

The hype surrounding the game’s launch has meant that the associated amiibo has been difficult to find in stock for months, but right now at Amazon the little guy is available for £19.99. (A little pricing info to keep in mind: these usually sell for £12.99 a pop over at the official Nintendo store, where they’re currently sold out.)

Amiibo Link: Tears of the Kingdom: Was £29.94, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

Tap this thumb-sized figurine against your Nintendo Switch and, by the power of magic (and the NFC chip embedded in the figurine’s base), a fun reward will appear inside your game. In this case, you’ll get an exclusive fabric pattern for Link’s paraglider, as well as new weapons and materials.

If you’ve got old amiibos from previous Zelda adventures, most of them will work with Tears of the Kingdom too, unlocking unique treasures such as retro-outfits for Link, or classic friends like Epona the lovely horse.

Buy now

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: £49.99, Currys.co.uk

(Nintendo)

The much-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom returns to a re-imagined version of Hyrule and arms the player with a brand new set of powerful skills. With the ability to manipulate objects in the world, players can build their own machines, powered-vehicles and flying contraptions to solve puzzles, raid enemy camps and explore the world at their own pace.

This rich and detailed adventure is set against the backdrop of a stunning pretty world of rolling fields, floating islands, intricately designed dungeons and sprawling caverns. Instantly one of the Nintendo Switch’s best games, Tears of the Kingdom rewards ingenuity and player experimentation.

Buy now

