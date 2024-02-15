Helldivers 2: The squad-based shooter gets a discount at Argos

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The best new PS5 game to launch this month, Helldivers 2 is a four-player co-op shooter all about blasting your way through a planet’s worth of alien bug hordes and swarming robot-drones.

Part frantic third-person action shooter, part over-the-top satire of military imperialism, Helldivers 2 has been a surprise hit on PS5 and Steam for PC this February. With comic overtones of Starship Troopers, the game sees you and three friends repeatedly descend to the surface of Super Earth to dole out democracy and freedom by gunning down an endless army of alien enemies.

As you play, you unlock better weapons and armour, and, unlike so many other live service games around at the moment – we’re looking at you, Suicide Squad (£54.99, Smythstoys.com) – these upgrades and rewards really make a meaningful difference to how you play.

Helldivers 2 launched on 8 February on PS5 and PC, and, while co-operative play with friends is the focus, it’s also designed to be fun when played solo or with random players online.

The best Helldivers 2 deal we’ve found is at Argos, where a physical copy of Arrowhead Game Studios’ alien-blasting action game is just £29.99. Keep reading to find out more.

(PlayStation)

Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios for the PlayStation 5 and PC, Helldivers 2 is a ferociously funny third-person shooter for up to four players. The game sees you and three friends take on missions (lasting 15 to 30 minutes) to the surface of the galaxy’s most alien-infested planets. Using an expanding armoury of weapons and equipment, the aim is to wipe out enemy defences, complete optional side-missions within the allotted time and get back to the safety of your orbiting spaceship, while likely making a few comical blunders along the way.

Special abilities called stratagems let you rain down orbital strikes and deploy powerful artillery to the battlefield – the key to success often lies in coordinating your personal abilities with the ones your friends have chosen. Crossplay means PC gamers can join missions alongside friends playing on PS5, so you’re free to jump into the fray regardless of your preferred platform.

