First ‘authentic’ gameplay for EA Sports Football Club 24 revealed

The first gameplay for EA Sports FC 24 has been released.

Focusing on three new and improved elements, the title boasts a range of new features including “HyperMotionV”, “Playstyles” and an enhanced “Frostbite” engine.

A glimpse into the new gameplay was shared by EA on Tuesday (18 July) and has been described by the developers as “authentic”.

Footage shows off new animations - including a recreation of Erling Haaland’s incredible goal against Borussia Dortmund in last season’s Champions League - as well as impressive skill moves from Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.