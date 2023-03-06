Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The best PS VR2 games are a mix of upgrades to existing PS5 games, ports of popular games from other VR platforms, and one vertigo-inducing launch exclusive in the form of Horizon Call of the Mountain.

There’s a decent selection of PS VR2 games and experiences to choose from at launch, especially if you haven’t dabbled in VR before. In our PS VR2 review we called the device “an excellent virtual reality headset for the price”, but noted that “there’s no one game in the bunch that justifies buying the £530 accessory at launch”.

The PS VR2 doesn’t come with any games included, unless you go for the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle (£569.99, Playstation.com), and any PS VR1 games you already own won’t work with the new headset. A handful of PS5 games, including No Man’s Sky, Resident Evil Village, NFL Pro Era and Gran Turismo 7, received free updates to add support for VR.

We’ve been fully immersed in virtual reality since the PS VR2 launched, diving eyes-first into the very best games the new hardware has to offer. If you’re considering investing in Sony’s goggles, here are the titles we can recommend spending time with.

The best PS VR2 games in 2023 are:

‘Horizon Call of the Mountain’: £59.99, Playstation.com

The PS VR2’s big launch exclusive, Horizon Call of the Mountain is a showcase of everything the virtual reality headset is capable of. The action is a mix of fast-paced archery and rock climbing, in which you’re scaling sheer cliff faces by reaching out and grabbing ledges with the sense controllers and “pulling” yourself up. Slightly nauseating at first, but truly spectacular.

An immensely clever puzzle game in which you solve tasks by creating copies of yourself. You record yourself performing an action, such as pulling a switch or throwing an apple into a bin, before spawning a clone who’ll perform that action repeatedly while you totter off and solve some other part of the puzzle. It gets complicated quickly, but the puzzles are satisfying to crack.

Tetris Effect was also available on the original PS VR, but the improved resolution and refresh rate of the PS VR2 hardware means the classic puzzler looks better than ever. Flashy psychedelic visuals meld with a thumping synesthetic soundtrack, and every now and then a dolphin will come right at you, as a treat. You can even activate the game’s ‘zone’ mode just by closing your eyes and opening them again.

‘Moss’ and ‘Moss: Book II’: £32.49, Playstation.com

Remastered for PS VR2, this cute little platformer sees you controlling an adventuring mouse as it jumps over gaps and solve puzzles. You’re a sort of hovering spectator, able to move blocks around and raise platforms using the sense controllers, so your tiny mouse friend can reach the next area. You can also pet the mouse, which is vitally important.

The PC version of No Man’s Sky got a VR mode a while back, and now PlayStation 5 players can get involved. This is a vast and open-ended space exploration game filled with auto-generated worlds, creatures and plants, in which you can build and customise your ship and character, construct bases on remote alien worlds, mine asteroids and go on missions with friends. The PS VR2 adds a new dimension to the game: the sense controllers become your multi-tool; cockpits feel nice and cosy; and planets, ships and stations have a new-found sense of scale.

Another existing PlayStation 5 game that’s been given a fresh new VR mode, Resident Evil Village will have you clenching every clenchable part of your anatomy from the moment you’re dropped into its horror-infested world. Though not as slick as games that were built especially for the PS VR2, Resident Evil Village looks stunning and the sense controllers enable a more hands-on style of combat.

A disarmingly peaceful and beautiful VR experience, Kayak VR: Mirage pops you into said kayak and hands you a paddle. There are optional time trials but you’re free to explore locations at your own speed, including the Antarctic ice sheet, the jungles and beaches of Costa Rica, and the Australian outback. Scenery is detailed – you can spot little fish darting around under your boat, and the water looks good enough to drink.

Originally appearing on PC, Pavlov VR is a fast-paced multiplayer shooter that plays brilliantly on PS VR2. This one’s all about the guns, and a huge amount of care has been taken to make firing and reloading your weapon feel authentic and satisfying in virtual reality.

A natural fit for Sony’s new virtual reality headset, Gran Turismo 7 received a swish new VR mode in a free update and effortlessly became one of the best experiences on PS VR2. Cockpits are perfect for virtual reality – for the simple fact that you’re sitting down in the real world just as you are in the game – and Sony’s racing sim is renowned for its impeccably detailed and authentic-to-the-millimetre car interiors. This is a match made in automotive heaven.

A goofy and colourful physics puzzler in which you play a giant squid-type-monster who gets a job in a small island town. Your hands are a pair of purple tentacles, naturally, which you can use to pick up the tiny townsfolk, throw shipping containers around and generally mess with stuff. Very entertaining and very silly.

