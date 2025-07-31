Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase – live: Every game announcement as it happens

The Nintendo Direct will focus on third-party titles ( Reuters )

Nintendo fans, rejoice, the first Nintendo Direct since the launch of the Switch 2 is about to start. While it’s a Partner Showcase, meaning we won’t be seeing Mario, Zelda, Metroid or any other first-party favourites, anticipation is still high.

The 25-minute presentation will focus entirely on third-party games, with new announcements expected for both the Switch 2 and the original console. We’re likely to see which titles are being ported over, as well as a few new releases that third-party studios have been working on.

The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase starts at 2pm in the UK, and you can stream it on Nintendo’s YouTube channel. I’ll be covering every announcement as it happens live and in real-time, so stay tuned. You can also follow along with all the action below.