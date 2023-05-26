Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jodie Comer and David Harbour have officially branched out into the world of gaming to lead the upcoming Alone in the Dark remake.

It’s been nearly a year since Austrian video game publisher THQ Nordic first announced its plan to reboot the classic survival game.

Now, months ahead of its October release, the first preview of the 2023 reimagining was unveiled on Thursday (25 May).

Set in the 1920s, the teaser opens with a scene of a dimly lit hallway in an abandoned home.

“Don’t say his name. He can hear you. He’s always listening,” a whispered voice warns.

It then cuts to Comer’s character Emily Hartwood and Harbour’s private investigator Edward Carnaby approaching the entrance of the rundown Derceto Mansion.

The remake of the 1992 original will similarly allow players to lead as either Emily or Edward as they investigate the former home for the mentally ill in their search for Emily’s missing uncle.

This will land as the seventh mainline entry of the Alone in the Dark video game series and will mark both actors’ video game debut.

“I love the mystery of the game, and I love the picture of her,” the Killing Eve star said of her character in the preview.

Speaking about his “gruff detective”, Harbour said: “He’s a bit of a trope or a type, and I like that.

“And I like the world and sort of how he’s exploring this insanity amidst all this horror and stuff,” the Stranger Things star added. “I liked all those aspects.”

Several fans responded to the teaser on Twitter, with many excited to see Comer “branching out into so many different categories”.

“Now she’s in the video game world. That’s a versatile queen,” one commented.

“So I have to get into video games now,” a second declared, with a third echoing: “Guess who’s becoming a gamer nowwwww.”

“Take all my money, I spend enough on games as it is but then add these two and god I’ll empty my pockets,” another joked.

Someone responded: “They’re gonna make me buy a ps5 just to play this game for Jodie and David.”

“I’m gonna combust,” another wrote.

Alone in the Dark will be available to play on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on 25 October.