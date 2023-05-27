Tina Turner death – latest: Legendary singer’s cause of death revealed after she dies aged 83
The all-time great rock’n’roll vocalist, whose songs include ‘The Best’ and ‘Proud Mary’, died at her home in Switzerland after a lengthy illness from intestinal cancer
Tina Turner died of natural causes on Wednesday (24 May), it’s been confirmed.
“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n’Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her publicist said in a statement.
“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”
The singer rose to prominence performing with her husband Ike Turner in the 1960s before overcoming his violent, abusive behaviour to go on to become a chart-topping solo artist.
Turner earned a legion of fans for her riveting live performances, and was best known for songs such as “Private Dancer”, “The Best”, “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Proud Mary”.
Born Anna Mae Bullock on 26 November, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, Turner would go on to sell more than 180 million albums and won 12 Grammy Awards.
Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and received a kidney transplant in 2017.
Stars of the entertainment world including Mick Jagger, Bryan Adams, Rosario Dawson, Paloma Faith and Naomi Campbell paid tribute to the iconic singer.
Tina Turner’s cause of death has been revealed, the day after she passed “peacefully” after a “long illness”.
On Thursday (25 May), the Daily Mail confirmed that the legendary singer died of natural causes at her home in Switzerland. She was 83.
Singer died on Wednesday 24 May
What did Tina Turner say in her final interview?
Six weeks before her death on Wednesday (24 May), Tina Turner gave her final interview to The Guardian.
In the chat, she revealed her greatest fear. “I never want to go back,” she explained. “I fought so much through my life, that I have to keep going forward.”
The “Proud Mary” superstar also revealed how she’d like to be remembered by the world.
Isobel Lewis reports:
How Tina Turner wants to be remembered, in her own words
Legendary singer behind hits including 'The Best' and 'Proud Mary' discussed her greatest fears and how she wanted to be remembered
Prince William once revealed the Tina Turner song that brings back memories of Princess Diana
Back in December 2021, Prince William previously admitted to being a major fan of the hitmaker, largely due in part to his mother, the late Princess Diana. During an episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series, then then-Duke of Cambridge took viewers through a walking tour of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate as he recalled the sweet “family moment” of his mother singing Tina Turner at the “top of her voice” with her sons as she drove them to school.
Prince of Wales recalls his mother singing Tina Turner hits at the ‘top of her voice’ while driving her sons to school
Tina Turner spoke of how she wanted to be remembered in her final interview
In her final interview before her death, Tina Turner poignantly spoke of how she wanted to be remembered.
Legendary singer behind hits including ‘The Best’ and ‘Proud Mary’ discussed her greatest fears and how she wanted to be remembered
In Pictures: Tina Turner, Queen of rock ‘n’ roll whose career spanned 60 years
The Independent’s Joe Middleton takes a look at some of the most striking pictures of Tina Turner’s stunning life.
The singer has died at the age of 83 after a long illness
Patti LaBelle shares a touching tribute to Tina Turner
Patti LaBelle has shared a touching tribute to Tina Turner.
“Tina, the world will forever be grateful for your voice, your fearlessness, and your grace!” she wrote on Twitter. “You truly are the Queen of Rock & Roll and your spirit will reign forever! Rest in eternal peace and love!”
Tina Turner nearly didn’t sing GoldenEye theme after Bono sent her ‘the worst’ demo
In 1995, Tina Turner recorded one of her best-known songs, the titular theme for GoldenEye, Pierce Brosnan’s first outing as 007 agent Bond.
However, Turner very nearly wasn’t the voice of “GoldenEye”, after originally dismissing a “really rough” demo sent to her by the track’s songwriters, U2’s Bono and The Edge.
‘This song, I didn’t even know what key to practice it in,’ singer recalled in 2018
WATCH: Tina Turner performs ‘Proud Mary’ during farewell tour in 2009
Ivy walls, gilded sofas and a diva plaque: Inside Tina Turner’s ‘cartoon palace’ in Switzerland
Turner moved to Switzerland in 1995 and relinquished her US citizenship in 2013, The Independent’s Ellie Muir writes.
Tina Turner’s home
Oprah says Tina Turner’s husband Erwin Bach ‘willed her to live’
During a recent appearance on CBS Mornings, Oprah Winfrey honoured Tina Turner’s widower Erwin Bach, calling him the “most extraordinary person I’ve ever known”.
“He literally willed her to live,” she said of the 67-year-old German music producer.
Bach was the longtime partner of Turner. The pair met in 1986, nearly a decade after she divorced her abusive husband Ike Turner.
They ended up dating for 27 years before eventually getting married in 2013. Shortly after, Turner renounced her American citizenship in favour of Swiss nationality, where the couple moved.
