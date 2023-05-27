✕ Close Legendary singer Tina Turner dies aged 83

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tina Turner died of natural causes on Wednesday (24 May), it’s been confirmed.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n’Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her publicist said in a statement.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

The singer rose to prominence performing with her husband Ike Turner in the 1960s before overcoming his violent, abusive behaviour to go on to become a chart-topping solo artist.

Turner earned a legion of fans for her riveting live performances, and was best known for songs such as “Private Dancer”, “The Best”, “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Proud Mary”.

Born Anna Mae Bullock on 26 November, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, Turner would go on to sell more than 180 million albums and won 12 Grammy Awards.

Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and received a kidney transplant in 2017.

Stars of the entertainment world including Mick Jagger, Bryan Adams, Rosario Dawson, Paloma Faith and Naomi Campbell paid tribute to the iconic singer.