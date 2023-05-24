In Pictures: Tina Turner, queen of rock ‘n’ roll whose career spanned 60 years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Singer Tina Turner died at the age of 83 after a long illness and a lifetime as one of rock’s most famous voices.

The American-Swiss singer – born Anna Mae Bullock – had a career that spanned six decades and gave the world classic tracks such as River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits and The Best.

The singer was a two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and won a total of 12 Grammy Awards.

She previously held a Guinness World Record for the largest paying audience for a solo performer – attracting an audience of 180,000 for her show at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1988.