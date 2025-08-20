Lego Batman is back with an open-world Gotham and Arkham-style combat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After more than a decade away, Lego Batman is set to return to consoles in what looks to be the plastic superhero’s most ambitious outing yet. Announced at the annual Gamescom expo in Cologne, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a new open-world adventure from TT Games, the veteran studio behind the beloved Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The reveal trailer gives fans a glimpse of a sprawling, blocky Gotham City that players will be able to freely explore by blasting around in the iconic Batmobile. We see the dinky Batman sliding between enemies in a flurry of combo- and counter-based attacks and executing stealth takedowns from above.

It looks to have more in common with the sophisticated combat system of the revered Arkham Asylum and Arkham Knight games, rather than the simpler, kid-friendly action of the Lego game series. Legacy of the Dark Knight will also include difficulty levels – a first for TT Games – further suggesting there’ll be a degree of challenge for anyone who wants it.

While Bats is the star of the Gamescom trailer, TT Games confirms we’ll be able to play as other characters from the Batman universe, including Catwoman, Robin, Batgirl and Commissioner Gordon.

As is traditional for Lego spin-off games, the trailer spoofs iconic moments from Batman’s cinematic history. Bane – voiced here by Matt Berry – reprises his famous “you merely adopted the dark” monologue, while we get appearances from the likes of Penguin and Joker. TT Games says Legacy of the Dark Knight will be an original story drawing inspiration from Batman’s sprawling back catalogue of TV shows, comics, games and movies.

open image in gallery Expect a complex, Arkham Asylum style combat system, rather then the simplistic action of the classic Lego games ( Warner Bros. )

“Whether he’s the wrathful Dark Knight, the brilliant detective, or the unlikely father of the ‘Batfam,’ Batman has constantly evolved – shaped by the world around him while remaining a timeless symbol,” said DC president Jim Lee. “This game brings together nearly every facet of his legacy, letting you experience the full range of what makes Batman iconic. Built with incredible care, creativity and deep respect for the mythos, TT Games has crafted a love letter to the world of Batman.”

Legacy of the Dark Knight feels like TT Games’ most ambitious project yet, a complete departure from the arcade-y, level-based Lego games of old that builds upon the open-world and fully-voiced Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which launched in 2022 to critical acclaim.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is scheduled to launch in 2026 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Looking for something to play now? Here are the best Switch 2 games of 2025