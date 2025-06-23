Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Nintendo Switch 2 is barely out of its box, but we’re starting to see a range of titles launch on the console. Whether you’ve just powered yours on or you’re still desperate to find one in stock, there’s only one big question: what should you play first?

While Mario Kart World is the only true first-party exclusive launch title made just for the Nintendo Switch 2, there’s already a decent little launch line-up to play now. From upgraded ports with buttery-smooth frame rates to third-party titles that now shine on Nintendo’s beefed-up system, there’s lots to stick your teeth into.

We’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch 2 games you’ll want to play today, and we’ll be updating this list as more drop. We’re especially looking forward to Donkey Kong Bananza, the Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Party Jamboree and Jamboree TV, which turns the party game into a gameshow hosted by Toad, and the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, due later this year. Here’s what to play (so far).

How we tested

We’ve spent several hours playing each of the featured titles. Our picks are based not just on how good the games are, but how well they run on the Nintendo Switch 2. That means looking at frame rate, loading times, graphical upgrades and overall performance, especially for games that have been ported or updated for the new console.

We've spent hours assessing games on the Switch 2 ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

We also factored in any new features or content that enhance the experience specifically on Switch 2, such as cross-save support, QR code sharing or Joy-Con functionality. Where games haven’t changed much, we focused on whether they still feel good to play today, and whether this is the best version of the game to play in 2025.

Why you can trust us

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic, specialising in consumer tech and gaming. He’s been reviewing Nintendo Switch games for years and has been covering Nintendo’s new console since before its release. Jake Brigstock is our gaming correspondent and reviews games across all platforms. Together, we’ve played through the Switch 2’s early library and hand-picked the best titles worth your time right now.

The best Nintendo Switch 2 games of 2025 are: