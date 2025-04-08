Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newzoo, a games marketing intelligence firm, has shared a report claiming that the release of Nintendo Switch 2 and GTA 6 this year will boost revenue in the gaming industry to record levels. According to the firm, by 2027, the gaming industry revenue will climb to $92.7bn, the highest it has ever been.

Nintendo fully revealed the Switch 2 during its livestream event on 2 April and preorders are currently live in the UK, with some retailers struggling to keep up with demand. As for GTA 6, it is the most highly anticipated video game of all time, with some analysts going as far as declaring it the most anticipated form of media ever.

In light of the launches, console revenue is forecast to rise seven per cent from what it was in 2024, and PC revenue by two per cent. The total revenue figure is forecasted to rise from $80.2bn in 2024 to $85.2bn in 2025.

Console and PC revenue jumped from $67.6bn in 2019 to $80.9bn in 2020, owing to the increase in sales during the Covid pandemic and the launch of the PS5 and Xbox series X/S. Growth has since stagnated, though, with Newzoo claiming that this is because of the absence of major technical, content or distribution innovation.

However, Nintendo Switch 2 and GTA 6 seem to be the two main releases likely to promote substantial industry growth in 2025. “PC popularity remains stable with muted revenue growth while console revenue growth will be driven by GTA 6 and Nintendo Switch 2,” noted the report.

“Full game sales, carried by GTA 6, are expected to rebound from 2025. The Nintendo Switch 2 hardware will launch with key first-party software.”

While pre-orders have opened, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be available to buy from 5 June, and GTA 6 is currently on track to release in the autumn, but the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

For more gaming news and reviews, check out our dedicated gaming section.