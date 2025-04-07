Nintendo Switch 2 UK pre-orders live: Stock updates from EE, Very and more

Most retailers went live with pre-orders last week ( The Independent )

The long-awaited successor to Nintendo’s flagship console was finally revealed last week and pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have gone live across the UK. Stock has been coming and going quickly, and has already sold out at a large number of retailers.

While official pre-orders on the My Nintendo Store aren’t due to open until tomorrow on 8 April, almost every major third-party retailer has jumped the gun, including Very, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys, HMV. Game, the EE Store, John Lewis & Partners.

On Friday, Nintendo announced it was delaying pre-orders in the US because of Trump’s tariffs. Previously scheduled to go live with pre-orders this week, Nintendo said it would “assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions”, prompting speculation that the console’s US price could increase before it launches in June.

If you’re hoping to secure a Switch 2 ahead of launch day, we’re tracking all the latest updates and live pre-order drops from all the major retailers. Keep checking back for real-time updates as pre-orders roll out.

Check pre-orders from UK Nintendo Switch 2 retailers below: