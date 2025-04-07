Nintendo Switch 2 UK pre-orders live: Stock updates from EE, Very and more

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The long-awaited successor to Nintendo’s flagship console was finally revealed last week and pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have gone live across the UK. Stock has been coming and going quickly, and has already sold out at a large number of retailers.
While official pre-orders on the My Nintendo Store aren’t due to open until tomorrow on 8 April, almost every major third-party retailer has jumped the gun, including Very, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys, HMV. Game, the EE Store, John Lewis & Partners.
On Friday, Nintendo announced it was delaying pre-orders in the US because of Trump’s tariffs. Previously scheduled to go live with pre-orders this week, Nintendo said it would “assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions”, prompting speculation that the console’s US price could increase before it launches in June.
If you’re hoping to secure a Switch 2 ahead of launch day, we’re tracking all the latest updates and live pre-order drops from all the major retailers. Keep checking back for real-time updates as pre-orders roll out.
Check pre-orders from UK Nintendo Switch 2 retailers below:
How to pre-order Nintendo Switch 2 at Amazon
Similar to the My Nintendo Store, Amazon is running an invite-only system for those who want to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2. You’ll just need to log in and click the “request invitation” button. If selected, you’ll receive an email and link to pre-order the console.
Some invitations at Amazon were sent out yesterday.
When could Smyths Toys restock Switch 2 pre-orders?
Smyths Toys was the first retailer to go live with pre-orders, straight after the Nintendo Direct ended on Wednesday.
Stock sold out within minutes, and the retailer hasn’t dropped another batch of consoles since then. I’ll be keeping a close eye to see if more consoles will be available to pre-order today.
Nintendo Switch 2 live pre-order updates ahead
Good morning! It’s only been a few days since Nintendo unveiled the Switch 2, but with pre-orders selling out everywhere, it feels like weeks.
We now know pretty much everything about the console, and Nintendo Experience days are giving fans a chance to try it out in person ahead of the June launch.
I’m The Independent’s senior tech critic and if you’re hoping to pre-order the console, I’ll be here all day with the latest updates to help you secure one. Stay tuned.