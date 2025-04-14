Nintendo Switch 2 vs 1: What’s the difference?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You can watch a trailer, stream Mario Kart World gameplay footage, or scroll through endless Reddit threads, but nothing beats actually holding the thing in your hands. At Nintendo’s first Switch 2 Experience Day at the ExCeL in London, it was immediately clear: the Nintendo Switch 2 is a serious step up from the original.

The new console supports 4K resolution when docked, 1080p in handheld mode and up to 120fps in either – a significant leap from the original Switch’s 1080p docked, 720p handheld and 60fps cap. The HDR (high dynamic range) is now supported in both modes, too, bringing deeper contrast and richer colours. While playing a demo of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch 2 Edition (£64.99, Very.co.uk), the difference was striking. Not only did the visuals look sharper, but the boosted frame rate made movement feel much smoother and more responsive.

The HDR (high dynamic range) is seen in both docked and handheld modes on the Switch 2 and offers a much-improved contrast. While playing a demo of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch 2 Edition, the difference between it and the original release was almost night and day. The game ran much smoother on the Switch 2, thanks to the boosted frame rate and resolution.

Even in areas dense with textures, the new console didn’t miss a beat. Among the Switch 2 exclusives, Donkey Kong Bananza (£64.99, Argos.co.uk) looked simply stunning, while the frame rate in Mario Kart World remained stable throughout, despite all the chaotic action unfolding on screen. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond also stood out in this department.

What you’ll find inside the box ( Jake Brigstock )

The Switch 2 features a larger 7.9in screen, up from the original Switch’s 6.2in, and as a result, the connecting Joy-Cons are naturally bigger too. The larger Joy-Cons make the console feel less fiddly and more comfortable to hold, with quality-of-life improvements such as slightly bigger shoulder buttons making a tangible difference to gameplay.

The Joy-Cons now connect magnetically instead of using a rail system, though they still detach in a similar way. You just press a button to safely release them. One of the biggest new features is that both Joy-Cons can now function like a mouse. It’s the kind of thing that could feel gimmicky, but in practice, it absolutely doesn’t.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, for example, can be played with the Joy-Cons as normal or with one acting in the way a PC mouse would. Yes, it's nothing new in the PC sphere at all, but to be able to switch between the two on the fly depending on what the situation is or just to change things up was a blast.

Drag x Drive was a great surprise, too. It takes a little getting used to, but it quickly turns into a really fun wheelchair basketball version of Rocket League. Super Mario Party Jamboree – Switch 2 Edition also makes good use of the mouse controls, with more minigames that are incredibly fun and offer something fresh compared to the regular version – and that’s key.

GameChat is another huge addition, and it’s why a new “C” button has been added to the right Joy-Con. This pulls up a chat menu, allowing players to talk to friends and family while playing.

A camera can also be attached, letting you appear on screen and video chat mid-game or during matches, so real-time reactions can be seen by everyone. You’ll also be able to view what other people in your lobby are playing, even if it’s a different game. These features are free to use during an open access period, but after 31 March 2026, a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion subscription will be required.

Audio has been improved too, with better speakers, support for 3D audio and generally clearer sound across the board. There’s also a built-in microphone now, making voice chat much more accessible.

The stand has been redesigned as well – it now runs almost the full length of the console and feels far sturdier, making it easier to use at different angles. A second USB-C port has been added to the top of the device, making it more convenient to charge or connect a camera.

There’s also been a big bump in internal storage, with the Switch 2 offering 256GB – a significant upgrade from the original model’s 32GB.

If you’re looking to get your hands on the Nintendo Switch 2, follow our liveblog, where we’re tracking restocks across the board.

For more gaming news and reviews, check out our dedicated gaming section.